Tucker Carlson Rips Schumer As An ‘A**hole’ For Threatening Trump With Intelligence Community

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson called Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer an “asshole” during an appearance on former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard’s podcast.

Carlson and Gabbard were discussing the U.S. intelligence community, with Carlson saying some members of Congress are controlled by the intelligence community and that it is incompatible with American democracy.

Gabbard then noted that Schumer once used these agencies as a threat against former President Donald Trump. Schumer warned in 2017 that the intelligence community would “get back at” Trump after the then-president pushed back against allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you, so even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he’s being really dumb to do this,” Schumer said.

“How could he say something like that?” Carlson said. “How could you, as the head Democrat in the Senate, accept a system where the people are not in charge? It is not a democracy. Unelected spy agencies are controlling the outcome of domestic politics, like, you’re ok with that?”

“That’s a dictatorship, asshole.” Carlson added. “Like what do you think that is?” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Says CNN Is ‘Collapsing’ Despite Licht’s Changes To The Network)

“And I couldn’t have less regard for Chuck Schumer and I know him and he’s not stupid, he’s not stupid at all,” the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host continued. “He’s quite smart. So he’s never thought this through? He’s never thought it through? He has thought it through, and he accepts it as OK, and we should never accept something like that, ever.”