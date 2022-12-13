Tucker Carlson Rips Biden For ‘Drag Show’ ‘Distraction’ At White House Amid ‘Multiple World Historic Crises’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped President Joe Biden’s Tuesday White House “drag show” signing ceremony for being a “distraction” amid “multiple world historic crises.”

“As a political matter, it’s a distraction,” Carlson said. “Offend you so much or mesmerize you so completely that you forget that there are multiple world historic crises unfolding at the same time, some of which the Biden administration caused. None of which it can solve. That’s the point.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Zelenskyy ‘Kept Lying On Television’ About Missile Being Launched By Russia)

Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Tuesday, an event attended by multiple drag queens. Some Republicans opposed the legislation, citing insufficient protections for religious liberty.

WATCH:

“They have no idea what to do about the collapse of the post-war order, which is on display or the continuing slow-motion collapse of the American economy, which you feel because your poorer than you were last year and they don’t have anything to say to you. Even if they cared, they wouldn’t have an answer. Here’s a drag show,” Carlson said.

“As actual problems, real problems mount and they have no answer and no solution and they’re trying to dodge culpability for creating those problems in the first place, they have to double down on fake props. We’re banning lynching, and no one left? There’s not one person that’s for lynching,” Carlson said, before turning to discuss the “massive crowds” in Mexico awaiting the possible end of Title 42.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered an end to the use of Title 42 in a Nov. 15 ruling, but allowed the program to remain in place until Dec. 21. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that agents encountered more than 230,000 migrants at the southern border in October, following a record 2.3 million migrants in fiscal year 2022.

“American military personnel, lots of U.S. government employees, are in Ukraine fighting that war with American weapons that you paid for and the guy we’re at war with threatened to use nuclear weapons against us,” Carlson said. “Now, whatever you think of that war, that is not a story? That’s not bigger than banning lynching or legalizing gay marriage again when it was already legal? We’re legalizing contraception that has been legal since 1967 or interracial marriage? What? Talk about a head-fake, who is falling for this? Oh, everyone.”

