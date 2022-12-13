Twitter Reinstates Dr. Peter McCullough, Cardiologist Banned For COVID-19 ‘Misinformation’

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough is back on Twitter after being banned for spreading what the platform called “misinformation” about the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Alright everyone, I am back on Twitter! Let’s see my verification and completely uncensored, no unfollow programs, no bots assigned to me, and absolutely no shadow-banning,” the doctor wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Let the world hear the medical truth (98% want it) on the pandemic and more!” (RELATED: Federal Judge Blocks State Law Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates)

McCullough later wrote in another tweet, “Let’s join forces to break the psychological-pathological spell of the bio-pharmaceutical complex and get the world back on its axis!”

Alright everyone, I am back on Twitter! Let’s see my verification and completely uncensored, no unfollow programs, no bots assigned to me, and absolutely no shadow-banning. Let the world hear the medical truth (98% want it) on the pandemic and more! @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/q1iPi36yUn — Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH™ (@P_McCulloughMD) December 13, 2022

The account of Robert W. Malone, who claims to be the inventor of the mRNA vaccine and a critic of its safety, has also been reinstated. Malone tweeted “test” on Monday.

McCullough and Malone, along with Dr. Brian Tyson, sued Twitter for suspending their accounts in July.

McCullough was seemingly banned from Twitter in October for claims he made about the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as a video he made warning of myocarditis, a side effect some claim stems from the vaccine.

Malone, who shared McCullough’s skepticism of the vaccine and the government’s response to the pandemic, was banned after sharing a video that voiced concern with the Pfizer vaccine in January.

McCullough and Malone are only a couple examples of Musk’s implementation of a free speech policy on Twitter. Twitter under Musk also restored the accounts of Dr. Jordan Peterson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump and others.