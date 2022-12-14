Arizona Sued By Biden Administration For Trying To Curb Illegal Immigration With Makeshift Border

The Biden Administration is taking Arizona to court over the makeshift border wall Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has constructed in the wake of historic levels of illegal immigration on the southern border.

The suit filed Wednesday pertains to the placement of shipping containers along the border that the Biden Administration argues trespasses on federal lands, according to the Associated Press.

“Not only has Arizona refused to halt its trespasses and remove the shipping containers from federal lands, but it has indicated that it will continue to trespass on federal lands and install additional shipping containers. As a result, the United States brings this action to obtain appropriate relief for Arizona’s unlawful continuing trespasses and invasions of the United States’ paramount sovereign property rights and interests under the U.S. Constitution,” the lawsuit claimed according to Fox News.

Ducey sued the Biden Administration in October for its failure to protect the southern border, maintaining that the State of Arizona had a right to defend itself as it could not “rely on the federal government to ensure its security,” Fox News reported. (RELATED: Dem Rep Says Migrants Are Under The Impression Border Is Open, Will ‘Keep Coming’)

“The safety and security of Arizona and its citizens must not be ignored. Arizona is going to do the job that Joe Biden refuses to do — secure the border in any way we can. We’re not backing down,” Ducey said at the time, according to Fox News.

As the year comes to a close, Ducey will have to step aside for Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs who has already spoken out against the make-shift border wall and has vowed to remove it, the outlet added.

The ongoing crisis at the border has seen more than 2.3 million migrant encounters in 2022 alone, per Fox News.