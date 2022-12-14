‘MILF Manor’ Is The Best New Reality TV Train Wreck

TLC released the trailer to their upcoming reality TV show “MILF Manor,” and it’s a minute and 11 seconds of pure train wreck “MILF” debauchery that you wish you could take your eyes off of, but kind of want to see.

The clip opens with a half dressed “MILF” making her way around a massive mansion as she talks about how she wants to find love. The video immediately flips to another “MILF” who declares she was married for 14 years. She then looks straight into the camera and says, “I wanna get a chance to do me a little.” Images of the bodies of young, fit men take over the screen and it’s immediately clear nobody will find love on the show, and “doing me” is precisely the premise of the program. But it’s too late to look away from the train wreck.

Welcome to #MILFManor! Eight hot moms leave home for the chance to find love with men half their age, but they’re greeted with a shocking twist. The new series premieres January 15th at 10/9c on @TLC. pic.twitter.com/SdkuyotqLi — TLC Network (@TLC) December 14, 2022

“Welcome to #MILFManor! ” TLC wrote in their caption. “Eight hot moms leave home for the chance to find love with men half their age, but they’re greeted with a shocking twist.”

The video shows the eight “MILFs” and pans over some suggestive images of their male counterparts. This mansion is about to see a whole lot of action.

One “MILF” chimes in to say “I have an extremely high libido,” then doubts herself and says “Is that too much? Saying I have an extremely high libido? Should I just have said ‘high libido?'” she added. (RELATED: Pornhub Releases Its 2022 Data, Popular Search Terms)

The women are desperately seeking the attention of the young men before them, as they strut their stuff and shake what their mama gave them to stay in the spotlight on the show.

The shocking twist is kept secret, but judging by the looks on the women’s faces, they’re not too happy about it at all.

The show promises sex, lust and of course, disappointment and embarrassment and all the things that come along with “MILFs” and men half their age.

Walk away if you can, or stick around just to see how bad this can really get starting Jan. 15.