‘You Think I Don’t Know How F*cking Old I Am?’: Biden Reportedly Frustrated With Attention On His Age

President Joe Biden reportedly expressed frustration with how much the media is focusing on his age, telling an ally, “You think I don’t know how fucking old I am?”

The 80-year-old president, the oldest in U.S. history, made the exasperated remarks earlier in 2022, Politico reported.

Polls indicate a majority of Americans are “concerned” about Biden’s mental health, and he has refused to take a mental acuity test, telling a reporter, “Why the hell would I take a test?”

He has also said questions about his age are “legitimate,” telling Americans to “watch” him.

“The only thing I can say to the American people: It’s a legitimate question to ask anyone. Watch me,” Biden said.

Neurosurgeon and former presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson told the Daily Caller that he has concerns about Biden’s mental state, saying episodes of anger are signs of dementia.

“That’s so typical of people in early stages of decline, to become aggressive and very defensive about who they are. It tells you that they know a little bit about what’s going on. They don’t want you to know,” Carson said.

Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for a second presidential term, but has not officially announced his campaign. He has cast doubt on his intentions after the midterms, however, making the 2024 campaign appear more undecided. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden Has Signs Of Dementia, Ben Carson Says In Informal Assessment)

“My intention is that I run again, but I am a great respecter of fate, and this is ultimately a family decision. I think everybody wants me to run, but we’re going to have discussions about it, and I don’t feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment today, tomorrow, whenever, no matter what my predecessor does,” Biden said the day after the 2022 midterm elections.

“My guess is it will be early next year we make that judgment,” he added.

An audience member cheered “four more years” at Biden on Nov. 30, to which he responded, “Oh I don’t know about that.”

Geriatrics experts consulted by The New York Times said Biden, despite his age, has a lot going for him to keep his mind sharp. He has a family, is highly educated and has a stimulating job, all factors that limit the possibility of dementia.

Carson, however, said Biden displays signs of dementia, as the president seems to not be aware of his surroundings, appears confused and seemingly does not have the ability to “screen” what he says.

“That’s so sad. I actually feel sorry for him, because it’s clear that he’s not in contact with what he wants to be able to say,” Carson said, while watching footage of Biden struggling with a sentence.

Carson called on Biden to take a mental acuity test, and said only a doctor with direct access to the president could make a proper assessment of his mental health.