REPORT: DJ From Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Dead By Apparent Suicide

Recent reports indicate that Stephen Boss — who worked as the DJ for talk show host Ellen DeGeneres under his stage name, ‘tWitch’ — died Tuesday at the age of 40 in an apparent suicide.

Law enforcement officers said that Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, frantically ran into a Los Angeles Police Department station Tuesday and told officers she was deeply concerned that Boss had left home without his car, according to TMZ. She reported that this behavior was out of the ordinary. A short time later, police received a call about a shooting in a Los Angeles area hotel. Boss was reportedly located with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was already deceased by the time police arrived on scene, according to TMZ.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, is dead … and TMZ has learned it appears to be a suicide. https://t.co/G8X0c6ns6G — TMZ (@TMZ) December 14, 2022



Boss was famous for being the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He routinely put forward a smiling, cheerful demeanor and was responsible for hyping up the audience with his upbeat music. He routinely danced along to the music he played, and enthusiastically participated in various games and events during his time on the show.

Boss first appeared on Ellen's show in 2014 and maintained his tenure until the final episode, which aired in May 2022, according to TMZ.

Boss was heavily immersed in the entertainment industry and first got his break in 2008 when he clinched the runner-up spot on dance competition show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

He was a successful DJ, actor and performer as well as a technically skilled dancer. Boss played the role of Jason in the “Step Up” franchise and had a role in “Magic Mike XXL,” according to TMZ.

Boss and Holker were married in 2013 and had just celebrated their 9-year anniversary Saturday. Stephen is survived by his wife and three children.