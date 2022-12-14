Editor Daily Rundown: Dems Demand Even More Illegals In America’s Cities

DEMS DEMAND EVEN MORE ILLEGALS IN AMERICA’S CITIES… Dems Propose Forcing ICE To Release Thousands Of Illegal Immigrants As Part Of Spending Package

Congressional Democrats are seeking to reduce the number of illegal immigrants in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention and encourage the release of thousands onto American streets as part of an omnibus spending bill, according to two appropriations bills, one in the House and the other in the Senate.

Democrats from the House and Senate proposed that ICE have the capacity to hold 25,000 illegal immigrants at a time “to prevent overcrowding that would create dangerous and inhumane conditions” in fiscal year 2023 appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), reducing the agency’s capacity over 25%. If Democrats are able to include the plan in the omnibus spending bill, they would effectively hand organizations seeking to “abolish” ICE a victory, RJ Hauman, head of government relations and communications at the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In their proposals, Congressional Democrats have asked for increased reliance on what is known as ICE’s “Alternatives to Detention” program, which the agency implemented in 2004 to monitor illegal immigrants released from custody with tracking devices like cell phones as detention facilities lacked the capacity and immigration courts faced long wait times.

Officials with the city of El Paso, Texas, are asking the Biden administration to use military bases to house illegal immigrants to relieve a strain on local resources as they prepare for the end of the public health expulsion order Title 42 on Dec. 21, El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino told the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday.

D’Agostino suggested that the military house the illegal immigrants on bases like Ft. Bliss as it previously did with Afghan refugees after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is seeing nearly 2,500 illegal migrants crossing each day into El Paso and the surge is overwhelming the city’s ability to support those who crossed illegally, forcing many to sleep on the streets.

“What we have been saying to all of our federal partners is that this Title 42 going away, with the numbers we’re seeing today is a true emergency for the community. It’s a federal crisis that’s happening in the border of El Paso. With that, they’re gonna need to do some federal operation, maybe like what we saw with the Afghans,” D’Agostino told the DCNF.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped President Joe Biden’s Tuesday White House “drag show” signing ceremony for being a “distraction” amid “multiple world historic crises.”

“As a political matter, it’s a distraction,” Carlson said. “Offend you so much or mesmerize you so completely that you forget that there are multiple world historic crises unfolding at the same time, some of which the Biden administration caused. None of which it can solve. That’s the point.”

Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law Tuesday, an event attended by multiple drag queens. Some Republicans opposed the legislation, citing insufficient protections for religious liberty.

“They have no idea what to do about the collapse of the post-war order, which is on display or the continuing slow-motion collapse of the American economy, which you feel because your poorer than you were last year and they don’t have anything to say to you. Even if they cared, they wouldn’t have an answer. Here’s a drag show,” Carlson said.

The FBI cancelled a mandatory sexual orientation and gender identity course in 2021 after agents protested being tested on their knowledge of “transgender descriptors,” a suspended FBI agent told the Daily Caller.

The test, sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), intended to boost agents’ awareness of the LGBT community and show how to be “an ally for LGBT+ colleagues,” documents provided to the Daily Caller show.

The 56-page test showed guidance on the definitions of gender identities and sexual orientations, how to write or talk about a transgender person, how to use the word “queer,” what one can ask an LGBT person and how to use pronouns.

The FBI originally mandated the test for all employees, but it was removed after backlash in the online comment section, suspended FBI agent Kyle Seraphin told the Caller.

“The comment section was so negative, and the reviews were so negative of this training, that the [FBI] just removed it and didn’t tell anybody,” Seraphin said.

WASHINGTON – Soldiers who wore bondage gear and dog masks in sexually explicit photos while in uniform are under investigation, the Army confirmed Monday.

The photos, which have appeared on social media, show male soldiers in uniform, or parts of uniforms, wearing dog masks, leather and chains. Some of the photos depict poses of submission and sexual acts. Another photo shows a soldier in combat fatigues wearing the dog mask on an airfield.

Some of the photos appeared on Twitter Friday. The soldiers are based in Hawaii.

Internal Pentagon email traffic obtained by USA TODAY shows Army officials believed some of the photos appear to have been taken at a base gym in Hawaii. The source of the email was not authorized to release it. The email notes that reactions to the photos has been “hyper politicized.”

Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee shot down Republicans’ attempt to investigate gender ideology in the military in a Tuesday vote as the Pentagon comes under fire from conservative lawmakers for an emphasis on woke policies.

The resolution of inquiry, led by Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, would have required the Department of Defense (DOD) to hand over records containing references to a list of terms related to “woke” gender ideology, transgenderism and gender transitioning. However, the Democrat majority on the committee voted against the resolution, arguing in the hearing that Republicans have exploited the measure to gain political points ahead of a planned litany of inquiries into the Biden administration come January.

The resolution asked for communication in any form that included the words “transgender, gender identity, gender transition, gender reassignment, gender affirming, gender neutral, gender dysphoria, nonbinary, gendered language, safe space” and “inclusive language.”

A biological female athlete was left concussed after a biological male pushed her to the ground during a National Hockey League (NHL) sponsored “All-Trans Draft Tournament” in Wisconsin, Jonathan Kay reports.

The NHL came under fire in November for a tweet that read, “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Nonbinary identity is real.” The comment was made after the league announced it would sponsor the tournament which included about 80 “transgender and nonbinary players.”

Kay reports on Quillette that despite outlets such as Vice sending crews to cover the event, no reporting emerged on how the game played out. The NHL didn’t comment on the outcome of the game, only tweeting photos of the event after it occurred. Kay says this was due to the obvious physical advantage which biological men enjoyed over their female team members and opponents.

Amid reports that transgender former nuclear official Sam Brinton is a serial baggage thief, another story is coming into question — one that corporate media outlets repeated but appear to have never verified. […]

LGBTQ Nation’s Wayne Besen questioned whether Brinton’s previous allegations of undergoing conversion therapy are actually true.

Brinton said that after coming out to his parents at 11 years old, his father punched him in the face and sent him to conversion therapy.

“Brinton says that they were then sent to a cruel and sadistic Florida conversion therapist, who they saw for two or three years [Brinton’s timeline periodically changes depending on the media interview]. Brinton alleges this practitioner used aversion therapy, which included sessions where they were tortured with extreme heat, ice, and needles,” Besen wrote. […]

“Why was Sam Brinton the only survivor of conversion therapy I’ve encountered since 1998 who refused to answer these questions? Not only had every other survivor provided this information willingly, but they were eager to fight back and shut down their own therapist or ‘ex-gay’ minister,” Besen wrote. […]

The Daily Caller contacted NowThisNews, along with NBC News; The New York Times, which published an op-ed by Brinton; NPR’s Leila Fadel and Refinery29’s Kasandra Brabaw, asking how the outlets and reporters verified Brinton’s claims prior to publication.

The Daily Caller has not received a response from any of the aforementioned parties.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Virginia — Parents demanded Loudoun County School Board members resign on Tuesday following the release of a special grand jury report, the Daily Caller News Foundation observed.

Loudoun County parents urged members of the school board to step down and resign over the special grand jury report, which found the district “dropped the ball” on student safety after failing to alert the community of multiple sexual assaults that took place within the district. The comments come after former Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) Superintendent Scott Ziegler was indicted Monday on three misdemeanor charges, including penalizing an employee for a court appearance.

“You and your allies tried and failed to discredit and obstruct the grand jury and then you spiked the football on your own 20 yard line,” a Loudoun County parent said at the meeting. “You chose to be history’s notes. There is no escape from that legacy. You have a choice: unconditional surrender or unconditional surrender.”

Ahead of Ziegler’s indictment, the board noted it was “pleased” that “not a single indictment was filed as a result of this lengthy process.”

Parents criticized the board for voicing its approval that no indictments had been made after the grand jury report.

“You have wasted enough of our time and our money and you have shown that you put politics and agendas above the best interest of our children, putting them in harm’s way,” Elicia Brand-Leudemann, a Loudoun County parent, said at the board meeting. “More indictments will come down and you are all compromised. Shame on you, [Loudoun County School Board Vice Chair] Ian Serotkin for your premature victory lap post celebrating no indictments.”

A Los Angeles City Council meeting became chaotic Tuesday after an angry crowd showed up to protest a city councilman who allegedly made racist remarks, according to Twitter posts by a Los Angeles Times reporter.

Protesters shouted “F— you” at various city council members at the meeting, which came days after Democratic City Councilman Kevin de Leon, who is currently embroiled in a scandal about alleged racist remarks caught on tape, brawled with a local activist at a toy giveaway, reporter Julia Wick posted on Twitter. A vote on Democratic Mayor Karen Bass’s declaration of a state of emergency to address homelessness was scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting, the Los Angeles Times reported.

De Leon and Jason Reedy, a member of a “People’s City Council,” fought after Reedy videoed de Leon during the Friday toy giveaway. A second video posted on Twitter showed Reedy filming de Leon before the two men came to blows in a hallway, after which both men filed reports with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Local Chicago media outlets criticized Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a letter Tuesday as city authorities transition to the use of encrypted radio frequencies.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and the Chicago Police Department have begun using encrypted radio frequencies which prevents the public from listening to police activity in real time, according to WGN9. Lightfoot’s administration has reportedly refused to meet with concerned journalists about the situation, prompting several news organizations to write a letter.

The Justice Department has tried to gain access to Republican Rep. Scott Perry’s text messages as part of a criminal investigation into 2020 election interference, facing off with his lawyers in a secret court proceeding after seizing his phone, CNN observed at the courthouse and sources familiar with the investigation said.

The investigative work, now overseen by special counsel Jack Smith, is significant given that Perry texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about advice from a “cyber forensic team” he was in touch with after the 2020 election.

Perry believed election security was compromised, contributing to Donald Trump’s loss of the presidency, and wanted to preserve voting machines after the election. That led the Pennsylvania lawmaker to be in touch with powerful Trump backers, including Meadows, Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and others who pushed false claims of election fraud.

“Plz tell every state senior that they need to 1. Preserve the specific voting machines (scanners),” Perry began in a long text message obtained by CNN. In the message, Perry passed along several instructions to Meadows from a “cyber forensic team.” The text was also reported this week by Talking Points Memo.

An internal National Institutes of Health (NIH) presentation from June reveals that the agency flagged legislative amendments aimed at defunding gain-of-function research as “amendments to watch” and argued that they were based on “conspiracy theories.”

The Director’s Report presentation, given June 9 at the 124th Advisory Committee to the Director Meeting and unearthed by taxpayer watchdog group White Coat Waste Project, identifies four amendments to the America Competes Act of 2022 as “amendments to watch.” All four amendments were introduced by Republican lawmakers and attempt to rein in funding for gain-of-function research in adversarial countries and work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“A lot of these have to do with policymakers reacting to many of the controversies, many of the conspiracy theories that swirled during the pandemic,” Adrienne Hallett, NIH Associate Director for Legislative Policy and Analysis, said during the meeting while speaking about the amendments. “There’s a lot of conversation about enhanced pathogens … there’s a lot of conversation about international research, possible restrictions on different kinds of research.”

“There are a lot of permutations of this language that are out there and moving. We’re watching all of it, but I want you to be aware of it,” she continued. “If we get out of this calendar year without some kind of policy being made, next year I think this will come back.”

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he’s petitioning Florida’s Supreme Court to impanel a grand jury to investigate Pfizer and Moderna.

DeSantis made the announcement during a “COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Accountability Roundtable” Tuesday morning, which featured Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and other experts such as Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Martin Kulldorff. The roundtable also included testimonials from individuals who said they experienced severe adverse effects after receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

“In Florida, it is against the law to mislead and misrepresent, particularly when you’re talking about the efficacy of a drug,” DeSantis said. “So, today, I’m announcing a petition to the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines.”

DeSantis also announced the formation of a Public Health Integrity Committee, which will include Kulldorff, Bhattacharya, Bret Weinstein and others. He cited a lack of trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as the reason to form the new body.

South Carolina representative Nancy Mace put transgender activist and censorship advocate Alejandra Caraballo on the defensive during a series of questions at a House hearing Tuesday.

Caraballo, a “clinical instructor” at Harvard University’s Cyberlaw Clinic, sat as a witness during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing that discussed “The Evolution of Anti-Democratic Extremist Groups and the Ongoing Threat to Democracy.” […]

Mace also asked if “rhetoric on social media a problem” and if “rhetoric targeting officials with violence for carrying out their constitutional duties is a threat to democracy.”

Mace then read out a tweet Caraballo wrote June 2022. Caraballo has since deleted the tweet, but it can still be viewed through an internet archive.

“The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again. It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public. They are pariahs. Since women don’t have their rights, these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again,” the tweet read.

Mace asked Caraballo if she believed the tweet was a “threat to democracy.”

“I don’t believe that’s a correct characterization of my statements,” Caraballo replied.

[Toby] Young is the founder of the Free Speech Union, an advocacy group, and the editor-in-chief of the Daily Skeptic, which has questioned the efficacy of Covid vaccines.

On September 15, 2022, PayPal informed Young that his personal account had been suspended. A few minutes later, he learned the Daily Skeptic’s account had also been shut down. A few minutes after that, he learned the Free Speech Union’s account was defunct.

In under a half-hour, he’d been cut off from the financial-services world.

“I was appalled when I discovered PayPal had suspended my accounts,” Young told me. “The authoritarian, social-credit system developed in China was now being implemented in the West, except instead of ideological compliance being enforced by the Chinese Communist Party, it was being policed by a woke capitalist corporation.”

Other recently suspended PayPal accounts include Gays Against Groomers, which opposes “the sexualization, indoctrination and medicalization” of children; and UsForThem, and Law or Fiction—both U.K.-based groups that opposed the British government’s response to Covid, including school closures and mandatory masking. PayPal has also suspended the accounts of the anti-establishment site ConsortiumNews, which has criticized U.S. involvement in the Ukraine war; and several alt-right and Stop the Steal activists.

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with eight counts of fraud and conspiracy, in what they called a scheme to defraud his crypto exchange’s customers and his hedge fund’s lenders.

The indictment, brought by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, accuses him of misappropriating FTX.com customers’ deposits and using those to pay expenses and debts of Alameda Research, his crypto hedge fund. Mr. Bankman-Fried is charged as well with defrauding the U.S. and violating campaign finance rules for conspiring with others to make illegal political contributions.

Mark Cohen, a lawyer for Mr. Bankman-Fried, said in a statement that his client “is reviewing the charges with his legal team and considering all of his legal options.”

Also on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Mr. Bankman-Fried for fraud.

The SEC alleged in its lawsuit that Mr. Bankman-Fried diverted customer funds from the start of his cryptocurrency exchange to support his hedge fund, Alameda Research, and to make venture investments, real-estate purchases and political donations.

Mr. Bankman-Fried was the No. 2 overall top donor to Democrats in the election cycle, only behind George Soros, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Mr. Salame was the No. 11 overall donor to Republicans.

FTX officials also contributed to groups associated with national Republican and Democratic organizations, as well as congressional leaders.

Bankman-Fried said nearly a month ago that he had donated about as much to [Republican] groups as he did to Democrats, and that he’d taken this tack because he wanted to avoid detection by reporters in the media who lean to the political left. He claimed to be “the second or third biggest Republican donor this year, as well.”

There is no way to verify this — not yet at least. Neither Bankman-Fried’s newly unsealed indictment nor an SEC complaint also released Tuesday shed much light on it. The SEC complaint does say that Bankman-Fried used money diverted from FTX “to make undisclosed private venture investments, political contributions, and real estate purchases.” But it’s not clear that “undisclosed” applies to the “political contributions” or what amounts we’re talking about. (The SEC didn’t reply to a request for comment.)