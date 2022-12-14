France Clean Sheets Morocco To Advance To World Cup Final Against Argentina

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is officially set: Argentina vs. France.

In the World Cup semi-final Dec. 14 between France and Morocco, the French defending champions secured another spot in the final after taking out Morocco, 2-0, ending the African side’s dream run.

France got off to a quick start after Theo Hernandez hit an early goal to give his team the 1-0 advantage, and late in the game, substitute Randal Kolo Muani sealed the deal with a tap shot.

THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS SCORE FIRST Theo Hernández puts France out in front 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/8YFbCwGN9d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

FRANCE MAKES IT TWO 🇫🇷 Randal Kolo Muani scores his first international goal for France 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kTND4IeiUO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

The French are now tasked with playing Lionel Messi-led Argentina, a team fresh off of a 3-0 victory against Croatia to clinch their spot in the final. The matchup between France and Argentina will be the first meeting that the two nations have ever had in the World Cup Final.

Welp, I called this Dec. 13 in my Argentina-Croatia piece, and here we are. Nothing against Morocco, it’s just that France is too much of a dominant force, and they showed that in this game.

As far as how I’m seeing Dec. 18’s final between Argentina and France, you know, I said in my blog that I had a lot of confidence in Argentina going into a potential matchup against the French. Fast forward a day later here on Dec. 14, and I don’t feel any different.

Yeah, France are dominant, but they still played Morocco — everybody points to them being on a dream run for a reason. They weren’t expected to get this far, and they’re not on the level of a Croatia (who was in the final last time), and who Argentina beat in their semi-final match. The French looked good, don’t get me wrong, but I’m still rocking with Argentina to win this thing. Plus, it’s like what I said in my piece: everything is lining up for Argentina to win the championship. (RELATED: Argentina Steamrolls Croatia To Punch Tickets To FIFA World Cup Final)

THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ARE BACK IN THE FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL 🇫🇷🙌 France looks to become the first men’s back-to-back Champion since Brazil in 1958 & 1962 🏆👀 pic.twitter.com/KX3ftptLwc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

Not only is Messi at the top of his game, but the entire team is in near perfect form. Messi is scoring goals all over the place, and his team is joining in on the fun through his goal contributions. It’s just dominant soccer right now that’s being centered around Messi. He has his boys thriving in true leadership fashion, and playing top-notch himself. Plus, history is screaming right now at the top of its lungs for Messi to win his first (and most likely only) World Cup title, and the first for Argentina since 1986. Everything is lined up for them beautifully right now.

Give me Argentina to win a thrilling 3-2 contest, and I’ll be rooting for 4-3, 5-4, 6-5, you get my point. I want absolute fireworks, chaos, utter insanity — again, you get my point.

Holy hell, this is going to be so much fun.