House Passes Government Funding Extension As Omnibus Negotiations Continue

The House of Representatives voted mostly along party lines on Wednesday to extend federal government funding by one week and give senior lawmakers more time to negotiate a full-year spending package.

The continuing resolution passed 224-201, with all 215 present Democrats and nine Republicans voting in favor of the resolution. All no votes came from Republicans. Federal funding was set to expire on Dec. 16, and the continuing resolution extends the deadline to Dec. 23.

Eight of the nine Republicans who voted “yes” will not return to Congress in 2023.

Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Patrick Leahy of Vermont, ranking member Richard Shelby of Alabama, and House Appropriations Committee chairwoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut announced Tuesday that they reached agreement on a top-line number for government funding. House Appropriations Committee ranking member Kay Granger of Texas did not participate in the negotiations, since Republican House leadership opposes passing an omnibus package before the GOP takes control of the House in the 118th Congress.

“The pain of inflation is real, and it is being felt across the federal government and by American families right now. We cannot delay our work any further, and a two-month continuing resolution does not provide any relief,” Leahy said in a statement.

The 2022 fiscal year ended on Sept. 30, but Congress passed a continuing resolution freezing funding at current levels through Dec. 16. Republicans opposed the approach, arguing that a lame duck vote would shield members from making difficult funding decisions. (RELATED: Senate Passes Government Funding Package With Shutdown Two Days Away)

Senate Democrats will likely attempt to place several non-budget items in the bill, including a reform to the Electoral Count Act. The legislation, negotiated by Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, limits the ability of members of Congress to object to electoral college slates, and raises the threshold need for members to object. A different bill addressing the same issue passed the House in September with nine Republicans joining all 220 Democrats in support.