Two Officers Fatally Shot By Suspect Who Then Turned Gun On Self

Two Mississippi police officers were fatally shot Wednesday morning in the line of duty, according to reports. [Screenshot Twitter Bill Snyder]

Brianna Lyman News and Commentary Writer
Two Mississippi police officers were fatally shot Wednesday morning in the line of duty, according to reports.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said two Bay St. Louis officers responded to a call for service at Motel 6 on Highway 90 in Hancock county around 4:30 a.m., according to the Sun Herald.

Upon arrival, the two officers encountered a woman who allegedly fatally shot both officers before turning the gun on herself, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations reportedly said. (RELATED: Fugitive Hiding Under Mattress Ambushes Police, Gun Fights Erupts)

One officer was pronounced dead not he scene while another officerdied shortly after, according to the Sun Herald.

The shooting remains under investigation and limited details have been provided.

The Daily Caller contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, to which they did not immediately reply.