Two Officers Fatally Shot By Suspect Who Then Turned Gun On Self

Two Mississippi police officers were fatally shot Wednesday morning in the line of duty, according to reports.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said two Bay St. Louis officers responded to a call for service at Motel 6 on Highway 90 in Hancock county around 4:30 a.m., according to the Sun Herald.

🚨 OFFICERS DOWN: Please pray for the two Bay St. Louis Police officers who were shot and killed during this morning while answering a call for service. The violence against the men and women of law enforcement MUST STOP! https://t.co/uruJ3zy04O — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) December 14, 2022

So far we’ve seen law enforcement officers from Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Hancock County, MHP & MBI here on the scene where 2 Bay officers were shot & killed earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/YSqFVQaPLQ — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 14, 2022

Upon arrival, the two officers encountered a woman who allegedly fatally shot both officers before turning the gun on herself, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations reportedly said. (RELATED: Fugitive Hiding Under Mattress Ambushes Police, Gun Fights Erupts)

One officer was pronounced dead not he scene while another officerdied shortly after, according to the Sun Herald.

Police officers, sheriffs deputies, highway patrol troopers, gather as they await the body of one of the following officers to be brought out of the hospital pic.twitter.com/SoEy3UwEv3 — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) December 14, 2022

The shooting remains under investigation and limited details have been provided.

The Daily Caller contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, to which they did not immediately reply.