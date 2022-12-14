Lightning’s Brayden Point Easily Weaves His Way Through Entire Kraken To Score The Smoothest Goal So Far This Season

This was so damn flashy.

The Tampa Bay Lightning completely hammered the Seattle Kraken, crushing them 6-2 on Tuesday, and Lightning center Brayden Point got involved with an absolutely mesmerizing glide through the entire Kraken defense to land the score. It was so smooth.

In total, six members of the Lightning got involved in the fun last night, with Point, Corey Perry, Ross Colton, Ian Cole, Erik Cernak and Steven Stamkos scoring one goal each. Point, Perry and Colton netted their three goals in a span of just three minutes and 23 seconds during the second period.

In other stats, Nikita Kucherov had three assists, while goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy had a total of 36 saves en route to the Lightning’s 11th win in their past 14 games. The Seattle Kraken, who are in their second year as a franchise, are now 0-3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and have been outscored 13-3 across all three games.

The boys put on a show tonight! ⚡️ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 14, 2022

My eyes were mainly on my Florida Panthers last night, who dominated the Columbus Blue Jackets, but I did peep a little bit of the Lightning game.

With me being a Floridian, I can’t help but to get behind them, especially because it looks like they’re going to roll over the entire National Hockey League again to win yet another Stanley Cup — they’re looking really good at the moment and are on a three-game winning streak.

They’ve hammered their opposition during that stretch: 5-2 against the Nashville Predators, 4-1 against my Panthers (which wasn’t the most fun game for me to watch) and then the Kraken, 6-2 — absolute high-powered offense (led by Nikita Kucherov‘s goal-scoring magic, ranked second right now in the entire NHL in assists) and lock-down defense. (RELATED: Washington Capitals Players, Fans Erupt After Alex Ovechkin Nets 800th Career Goal With Hat Trick)

Yeah, they’re gearing up for another run. We’re witnessing it in real time.

Brayden Point’s swag on the ice on Tuesday was symbolic — symbolic of how the Lightning are about to get in full gear and steamroll their way towards another NHL championship. Tampa Bay has most certainly ratcheted up their play as of late, and Point’s goal last night is clear proof of that.

My Panthers have been playing average hockey this year, but that’s the good thing about my NHL fandom and living in Florida: I have the defending Eastern Conference champions who won two of the last three Stanley Cups as my backup, and it’s looking like they’re about to add to their trophy collection again.

And how beautiful that is.