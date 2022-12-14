REPORT: National Association Of Evangelicals Representatives Attended The Respect For Marriage Act Signing Ceremony

Representatives from the National Association of Evangelicals (NAE) reportedly attended the Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony Tuesday.

President Joe Biden signed the “Respect for Marriage Act” at the White House, requiring the federal government to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages carried out at the state level. Representatives from NAE, along with Orthodox Jewish leaders and representatives from the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities, attended the ceremony, Elder Jack N. Gerard of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said, according to Desert News.

In a November letter to Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins, NAE President Walter Kim wrote, “Your efforts, if successful, will produce the first significant bipartisan legislation in many years advancing religious freedom for all, including for those who hold traditional views on marriage.” (RELATED: Biden Invites ‘Non Binary Drag Artist’ To The White House For Bill Signing)

Cyndi Lauper performs “True Colors” at White House Respect for Marriage Act Signing Ceremony. Full video here: https://t.co/k9MaTCZQMK pic.twitter.com/JrSKW72WLO — CSPAN (@cspan) December 13, 2022

The “Respect for Marriage Act” does not force states to recognize same-sex marriage, but mandates the recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages across state lines. The federal government also has to give the same benefits, like Social Security survivor benefits, to same-sex marriages.

The legislation was also amended to include federal protections for religious beliefs and freedoms, stating that the legislation may not be used to “diminish or abrogate a religious liberty or conscience protection otherwise available to an individual or organization underthe Constitution of the United States or Federal law.”

“It is really quite significant that the Congress recognized, and today the president signed, legislation that said people with views like ours of marriage between one man and one woman are honorable people who need to be respected and they should not have their faith or their practices challenged,” Gerald said, according to Desert News.