REPORT: World Cup Security Guard Dies After Falling During Work Shift At Stadium

A Kenyan security guard died Tuesday after reportedly falling off the eighth floor of Qatar’s Lusail Stadium while on duty Saturday.

John Njue Kibue, 24, was treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Hamad General Hospital in Doha, Qatar, and had a “severe head injury, facial fractures and pelvic fractures,” according to a medical certificate obtained by CNN.

A second migrant worker died during #WorldcupQatar2022. A 24-year-old Kenyan, John Njue Kibue, died after he fell while working as a security guard at Lusail stadium on Saturday. Authorities owe his family an explanation and ensure they are provided for. https://t.co/wgAp6BxqEj — Rothna Begum (@Rothna_Begum) December 14, 2022

“We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time,” the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy announced, CNN reported.

The security guard’s employer has reportedly not explained how he fell or the circumstances surrounding his death, Kibue’s family told CNN. (RELATED: Wife Of Grant Wahl, Journalist Who Died While Covering World Cup, Reveals His Cause Of Death)

“We want justice. We want to know what caused his death. They have never sent us a picture to show where he fell from or given us any other information,” his sister, Ann Wanjiru, told CNN. “We don’t have the money to get justice for him, but we want to know what happened.”

Kibue had moved to Qatar last November for a contract with the security firm that hired him, the outlet reported.

The Kenyan ambassador told CNN in a statement that the embassy in Qatar is “undertaking necessary consular assistance whilst awaiting official communication from Qatar’s Supreme Committee and competent authorities.”