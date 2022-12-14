Editorial

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Pays Off $10,000 Worth Of Christmas Gifts For 50 Families

JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
JuJu Smith-Schuster is one cool ass dude.

He might be new to the Kansas City Chiefs, but he’s already helping out several fans in Chiefs Kingdom in a major way — by giving them a Christmas.

The Kansas City star wide receiver paid for over 50 families’ gifts during a recent event, according to KMBC. Smith-Schuster, along with his foundation, took to a Burlington store in the Kansas City area and paid off nearly $10,000 in layaways.

“I love it so much because being a part of the community is what it’s all about,” Smith-Schuster said. “These people are die-hard fans. They support us every Sunday, every game that we play in.” (RELATED: Bill Belichick Allegedly Invited Player To Pro Bowl So Everyone Could See His Girlfriend Pamela Anderson In The Pool)

While growing up, Smith-Schuster said that he had to share gifts during Christmas, and there were times where he didn’t even get a gift at all. Now, the wide receiver wants to give back to families so they don’t have to go through the same thing.

“It’s just nice that I have an opportunity to be a role model to these kids and to give back to the community,” Smith-Schuster said.

This is another one of those “I wish I was rich” moments, because I’d love to do stuff like this for people.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is a cool dude. I always liked him when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and even had the luxury of covering him during my newspaper days. He did stuff like this consistently in the ‘Burgh, so when I first saw this story, it was no surprise to see him bring his charitable ways to Kansas City.

Cool dude, man. Just a cool dude.