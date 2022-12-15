Beltway Power Snatchers Conspire Against Americans With Latest Assault On The Constitution

Democrats are gaslighting Americans into doing away with one of the last protections they enjoy against powerful elites.

The electoral college has been vilified by Democrats ever since liberal darling Hillary Clinton lost her 2016 bid for the White House to Donald Trump. Although Clinton won the popular vote, she lost to Donald Trump in the electoral college.

While at first blush the outcome of such a system may seem undemocratic, the truth is our founding fathers put this system in place to protect against powerful, populous elitist cities deciding the results of every election. (RELATED: A Massive Government Force Is Quietly Forming Against Trump Supporters)

Without the electoral college, you can be sure every election in the future is decided by New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago. The sheer volume of individuals clustered in these cities is astounding. For instance, the population of New York City is 8 million, more than the population of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Delaware combined.

“When James Madison created the Electoral College, it was accepted by nearly all the Founders as a brilliant compromise.”https://t.co/z5cjqTrp7F — Save Our States (@SaveOurStates) December 14, 2022

Democrat Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin reportedly wants to jump at the opportunity presented by the January 6 riots to abolish the electoral college. Raskin was clashing with other members of the committee on whether they should recommend eliminating the electoral college to avoid future “obstruction” of the certification process for presidential elections.

Ironically enough, it was during the goings-on of the kangaroo court that is the January 6 committee that many Democrats sought to bolster the electoral college voting process to avoid members of the opposite party objecting to electoral college vote counts. (RELATED: Meta’s ‘Unequal’ Moderation Policy Protects Elites On Facebook And Instagram: REPORT

“Only sore losers want to abolish the electoral college,” Oklahoma Senator James M. Inhofe wrote last April, warning of the day when “our national elections would become a coastal affair.”

The Electoral College is a central part of our Republic. pic.twitter.com/7CUweEdYVP — Save Our States (@SaveOurStates) December 12, 2022

The electoral college forces candidates to appeal to multiple subsections of America. Politicians cannot simply cater to the wishes of, say, the coastal elite cities and states and skate to victory. It’s not that population count is entirely unimportant to win a presidential race — a state’s electoral vote count is based on a combination of two Senators plus their votes in Congress, which are contingent on population. But the way the electoral college is set up makes the business of winning a presidential election more than just a numbers game. (RELATED: JOSH HAMMER: The GOP Elite’s Scorn For Its Own Voters Has Been A Long Time In The Making)

“Because the system encourages coalition-building and national campaigning. In order to win, a candidate must have the support of many different types of voters, from various parts of the country,” author and electoral college expert Tara Ross explains.

If candidates only had to care about the interests of professionals in New York City, for example, policies that debilitated farmers in Wyoming would pass with zero pushback in Washington. Elites would merely ensure they buttered the bread of other elites, and middle America would be screwed over.

Every American should be concerned that the Electoral College is under siege by an effort that would radicalize the U.S. political system. https://t.co/IeEtahxpcv pic.twitter.com/hxdAOa2BrK — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) October 3, 2020

“But you do not see oil wells operating in downtown Washington, D.C., or New York City or Cambridge, Massachusetts, or South Bend, Indiana,” law professor Bradley Smith writes. “You do in Oklahoma City. The United States is a country of great diversity, and if we are to hold this great nation together, we must have a system that requires a President to campaign all across the country, to accommodate a wide variety of lifestyles and subcultures.” (RELATED: Trump Blasts Bipartisan Effort To Strengthen The Electoral Count Act)

Senators Kevin Cramer, Bill Hagerty and Marco Rubio have introduced legislation that would prohibit federal funds from being used to help states that seek to overturn or work around the electoral college.

“While Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats push a bill to federalize elections that tramples on free speech and states’ rights, liberal activists are working at the state level to undermine the Electoral College and take away the voice states like North Dakota have in choosing our president,” Cramer said in a press release when introducing the bill.

While the electoral college isn’t perfect, it’s one of the small ways that ensure the elites can’t get their way. As much as they hate it, establishment politicians on both the left and the right have to pay attention to the needs of regular Americans who live outside of earshot of Washington, D.C., or Silicon Valley. We can thank the electoral college for that.