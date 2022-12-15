Trump Says He Was A Better President Than Abraham Lincoln Or George Washington

Former President Donald Trump said he was better than former Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln while promoting his new line of Trump-centered non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Thursday.

“Hello, everyone, this is Donald Trump, hopefully your favorite president of all time — better than Lincoln, better than Washington — with an important announcement to make,” Trump stated in a video before unveiling his new “Trump Digital Trading Card” collection.

The cards portray Trump in grandiose or voguish artwork with a variety of getups, ranging from a superhero outfit to a white tie tuxedo. Other cards show Trump more whimsically, depicting him as an astronaut, wearing sunglasses or riding a colossal red, white and blue elephant. The NFTs sell for $99 each, the video elaborated. (RELATED: Former Dixie Capital Removes Last Confederate Statue)

Would have loved to see Ron DeSantis’ reaction to this pic.twitter.com/rAAN1cdye0 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 15, 2022

The card announcement garnered mixed reviews from conservative Twitter users. Right-wing media personality and Foundation for Liberty & American Greatness President Nick Adams told his followers he plans to buy the whole collection of Trump cards and “will not apologize for it.” Conversely, radio show host Tim Young criticized the former president’s decision, stating that “grifting on NFTs won’t win elections.”

In addition to the NFT release, Trump further announced on Thursday in his first 2024 campaign video that he plans to fight government and private entities infringing on free speech. “Within hours of my inauguration, I will sign an executive order banning any federal department or agency from colluding with any organization, business, or person to censor, limit, categorize, or impede the lawful speech of American citizens,” he said in the video shared to New York Post.