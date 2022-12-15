Rudy Giuliani Should Be Disbarred, Disciplinary Counsel Recommends

The D.C. Bar’s disciplinary counsel recommended disbarring former New York City Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani Thursday, with a hearing panel having preliminarily ruled that he probably committed professional misconduct while trying to overturn Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results.

Disciplinary Counsel Phil Fox said Thursday that Giuliani should be disbarred and accused him of attacking the 2020 presidential election’s legitimacy, claiming he “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution,” NBC News reported. The hearing panel decided that Giuliani probably broke at least one professional misconduct rule, without publicly identifying a specific violation. (RELATED: Biden State Dept Not Very Fired Up Over Foreign Influence In Elections That Went Well For Dems)

Giuliani’s law license was already suspended in New York in June 2021 because he made “knowingly false and misleading factual statements to support his claim that the presidential election was stolen from” former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court of the State of New York’s Appellate Division ruled. The D.C. Court of Appeals suspended his license in the District the next month awaiting a review result in the New York case.

“Any lawyer that engages in this kind of misconduct, harming the country as this has done, has at least got to realize that his or her law license is at risk,” Fox declared, according to the outlet. Giuliani’s attorney John Leventhal deemed the disciplinary counsel’s arguments heavily reliant on politics and called for his client to receive a reprimand letter, private admonition or some other minor punishment.

Giuliani criticized the panel when the proceedings ended for not preventing Fox from mounting a “personal attack” against him, NBC News reported. The D.C. Bar hearing panel is set to release a final decision on the probable misconduct finding several weeks from now, and Leventhal did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

