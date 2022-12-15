Rapper Gunna Pleads Guilty In Racketeering Case

Famous rapper Gunna pleaded guilty Wednesday to racketeering in Atlanta court and has been released from jail.

Gunna entered an Alford plea, which allows him to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that pleading guilty is in his best interests, according to The Associated Press. Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was serving a five-year prison sentence for his alleged affiliation the Young Slime Life (YSL) street gang, which accused of committing violent crimes to strengthen the finances of the gang and its members.

Gunna putting Young Thug on the lowest floor in prison without even noticing… 💔 pic.twitter.com/XABga7DCjk — muliani (@MulianiEnt) December 15, 2022

Gunna was arrested on gang-related charges May 22 alongside fellow rapper Young Thug and 26 others, according to The Sun. He pleaded guilty to racketeering, but released a statement making his position on his involvement with YSL clear.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the rapper said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Jailed Rapper YNW Melly Says He Fears For His Safety After Calling Out Prison Guards, Conditions)

BREAKING: Gunna is officially out of jail ‼️🙏

pic.twitter.com/WbusPTsyZG — RapTV (@Rap) December 14, 2022

Steve Sadow, one of Gunna’s attorneys, said the rapper will receive credit for time served during his five-year sentence, while the balance will be suspended. He was also ordered to provide 500 hours of community service, including 350 hours of speaking “to young men and women about the hazards and immorality of gangs and gang violence, and the decay that it causes in our communities,” Sadow said in an email, according to The Associated Press.

#UPDATE: Gunna has officially been released. He smiled as he walked out of Fulton County Jail and hugged a woman waiting outside. https://t.co/1D13mzgmYz — TMZ (@TMZ) December 14, 2022

As part of the conditions of his release, Gunna is restricted from owning or possessing firearms or having contact with other defendants in the case aside from his attorneys or his music label, according to The Associated Press.

The other defendants’ trial is scheduled to begin in January.

Young Thug has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, according to The Associated Press.