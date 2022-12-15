REPORT: Famous Croatian Superfan Ivana Knoll Claims Several World Cup Stars Sent Her Marriage Proposals, Sexy Messages

I don’t blame the players, she’s hot. But man, these guys look like a bunch of simps.

Ivana Knoll, Croatian model and superfan of the nation’s World Cup team, claimed several players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup sent her sexy messages and even marriage proposals, according to a report from Daily Mail.

Knoll, who reportedly earns a whopping 200,000 Instagram followers per day, also claimed some players sent her messages on the social media platform saying they wanted to “meet,” according to Daily Mail.

“I am only having fun with everybody. I suppose people like me because I am good looking. I am not interested in meeting with anybody here. My intention is to make people smile, that is all,” the 26-year-old model said, Daily Mail reported.

Okay, first off, I can’t blame the players for apparently shooting their shot — especially given their wealth and fame, I’m sure these guys get plenty of pretty women. And there’s the fact that Ivana Knoll is, well, pretty damn hot.

I mean, look at her:

But man, despite how hot I think she is, I would absolutely cringe if I found out I was one of the several guys who allegedly hit her up, and then she just put all of us on blast to the press.

Man, how embarrassing. Even though Ivana apparently didn’t name any names, anyone would feel massively embarrassed.

She is quite the looker, though. You have to love those eastern European chicks:

This whole story is such a cringe. I’m starting to feel like a simp for just being attracted to the woman, that’s how embarrassed I personally feel for these players if this is all true. Because I know what they were thinking: “Damn, she’s hot. I’ve gotta give it a shot.”

On paper, it looks good. You’re a superstar soccer player with lots of money and fame, and you attempt to enjoy some of that influence by taking your chances on a complete smokeshow — and then she apparently talks about it in the press. (RELATED: REPORT: An Argentina Fan Stole A Bus To Rush Home And Watch The World Cup Win Over Croatia)

Cringe! Cringe! Cringe!

Oh my God, it’s so cringe, and now we all look like simps.

And then we’re right on to the next smokeshow after we get over this one.

“Typical men.” I can just hear my wife now.