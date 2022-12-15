Democratic NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Cracks Down On ‘Puppy Mills’ With New Law

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul cracked down on “puppy mills” Thursday by signing into law a bipartisan bill barring pet stores from selling animals provided by breeders.

“Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment,” Hochul said, according to a press release. “I’m proud to sign this legislation, which will make meaningful steps to cut down on harsh treatment and protect the welfare of animals across the state.”

The New York State legislature approved the measure by a wide bipartisan margin in the spring of 2022, though it will not take effect until 2024, according to the New York Post. The new law is intended to crack down on large-scale, harmful breeders that don’t provide their animals with proper veterinary care, food and/or socialization. All of these negative factors can lead to poor health issues that burden families with thousands of dollars in medical care for their pets.

State Senator Michael Gianaris, a co-sponsor of the bill, thanked Hochul for being an advocate to the “voiceless.”

“Today is a great day for our four-legged friends and a big step forward in our fight against abusive and inhumane puppy mills,” Gianaris said, according to the press release. (RELATED: Fauci-Led Agency Funded Abusive Animal Experiments Promising To Kill Dozens Of Beagles)

Some New York State pet store owners previously argued the ban would hurt the overall income of their businesses, but assemblymember Linda Rosenthal said shelters and rescues will now have the opportunity to “partner with these stores to showcase adoptable animals and place them into forever homes.”