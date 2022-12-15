Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Wears ‘I Wish It Were Colder’ T-Shirt Heading Into Buffalo Bills Game

Damn, I love my head coach.

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are set to square off in a huge game Dec. 17, with both the AFC East division and playoff stakes up for grabs.

All week long heading into the game, sports media has been creaming the Dolphins, saying that taking them out of a paradise like Miami will cause them to get blasted by the Bills worse than Buffalo does by a mid-January blizzard.

Well, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has responded, and in glorious fashion.

McDaniel wore a t-shirt that read, “I wish it were colder” while he vibed to YG’s “Who Do You Love?” during Miami’s Dec. 14 practice.

Mike McDaniel strutting around with his pants rolled up wearing a “i wish it were colder” t-shirt is priceless😭 pic.twitter.com/McFeUT7NDf — Smoke (@nickysmokess) December 14, 2022

Yes!

This is exactly what I want to see from my head coach before a massive game.

The Dec. 17 contest is extremely important for both sides. For the Buffalo Bills, they want to keep their place atop the AFC East, as well as their top spot in the entire AFC. For my Miami Dolphins, we need to end this two-game losing streak before it turns into three, which could ultimately bounce us from the playoffs. If we win, we’re right back on Buffalo’s ass for the AFC East crown. (RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Pays Off $10,000 Worth Of Christmas Gifts For 50 Families)

Watching and listening to sports media like I do, I’ve been hearing all week about how the Miami Dolphins are going to get killed because they can’t survive the cold weather, and historically speaking, they’re right. Being a Dolphins fan, I’m well aware of how bad the team does in freezing temperatures, but that was before Mike “Double M” McDaniel showed up and completely changed the culture of the franchise.

I admit, I don’t have much confidence in my Dolphins to pull out a victory in snowy Buffalo, but I love to see my head coach carry the confidence for me. I just hope to God it works, because Lord knows I want this win bad.

Go Dolphins!