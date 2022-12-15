Most Wonderful Time Of The Year: College Football Bowl Season Begins

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

NCAA college football bowl season is set to begin Dec. 16 with two games being on the first day of festivities.

First, Miami (OH) and UAB square off in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl with kickoff being at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the game on ESPN. Afterwards, we’re treated to a Top 25 contest between No. 25 UTSA and No. 24 Troy in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl. That game begins at 3:00 p.m. ET, and will also be carried on ESPN.

Notable bowl games this season are:

Valero Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29, 9PM ET: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington (TV: ESPN)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Dec. 30, 3:30 PM ET: No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina (TV: ESPN)

Capitol One Orange Bowl, Dec. 30, 8PM ET: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson (TV: ESPN)

Allstate Sugar Bowl, Dec. 31, 12PM ET: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State (TV: ESPN)

CFP Semifinal — Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 31, 4PM ET: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (TV: ESPN)

CFP Semifinal — Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Dec. 31, 8PM ET: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia (TV ESPN)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Jan. 2, 1PM ET: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (TV: ESPN)

Rose Bowl Game, Jan. 2, 5PM ET: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (TV: ESPN)

CFP National Championship pres. by AT&T, Jan. 9, 7:30 PM ET: TBD vs. TBD (TV: ESPN)

You can check out the entire schedule of the 2022-23 NCAA college football bowl season here.

My sister just asked me to get lunch on Friday. I told her no, I couldn’t because it’s the opening day of bowl season. She got mad, and angrily replied that there’s too many bowl games. She is now no longer getting a gift this holiday season. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 14, 2022

This truly is the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays and college football really do mix well. Though honestly, college football — and football period — will mix well with anything. But what a slate we have this year for bowl season.

And as a Michigan guy, you already know that I’m completely strapped in for the ride. I have my questions when it comes to Georgia, but I’m pretty confident my Wolverines can at least make it to the national championship, but hey, that’s all I want for now: just put us in the position to get the ring, boys. We’ll worry about the Bulldogs later. And don’t get me wrong, I understand TCU is no slouch, but I’m liking Michigan over them, and yes, I’m taking Georgia over Ohio State. (RELATED: REPORT: College Football Powerhouse Ohio State Getting Outbid On Recruits By A Ton Of Money)

So that sets us up for Georgia vs. Michigan in the national championship, and who am I taking?

Like I said, I have my questions when it comes to the Bulldogs. They were an absolute force this season. I think Michigan will hold their own against Georgia, but it’s going to be hard to pick against the latter. Give me the Dawgs in a 40-37 thriller to be your 2022 NCAA Football National Champions, but don’t worry, Michigan will be back.

With the first two games tomorrow, give me UAB in a 27-17 win and Troy in a 31-29 nailbiter.

Damn, I love bowl season. This is going to be so much fun.