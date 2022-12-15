Bankman-Fried’s Family Are Concerned The Jail Isn’t Providing Him A Vegan Option

Relatives of disgraced crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly asked the Bahamian jail where he is being held if he could have vegan meals.

Bankman-Fried is currently being held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services’ Fox Hill facility, following his Monday night arrest. He was denied bail.

Bankman-Fried, who has his own room in a maximum security unit, is expected to remain there until his Feb. 8 extradition hearing. One person said relatives of the alleged fraudster called the prison Tuesday and asked if they could deliver vegan meals to him, according to Bloomberg.

Bankman-Fried’s living situation in Fox Hall is said to be “grim.” (RELATED: Watch The Look On Rep. Ann Wagner’s Face When She Finds Out That FTX Used QuickBooks)

“Inmates removed human waste by bucket. Prisoners complained of the lack of beds and bedding. Some inmates developed bedsores from lying on the bare ground,” the State Department wrote in a 2020 report. “Sanitation was a general problem, with cells infested with rats, maggots, and insects. Ventilation was also a problem, and some inmates complained of mold and mildew.”

Prosecutors for the U.S. Southern District of New York indicted Bankman-Fried on Tuesday on eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. Bankman-Fried’s lawyers suggested a $250,000 bail and an ankle bracelet, citing their client’s struggles with depression and ADD as reasons for letting him out of jail.

Bankman-Fried faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in prison if convicted on all eight counts.