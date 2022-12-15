Trump Announces Digital Trading Cards

Former President Donald Trump announced his “official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection” on Thursday, after teasing a “major announcement” the day before.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The digital cards are selling for $99 each. A purchase enters one into a sweepstakes, according to the website.

The cards on the website show Trump golfing, dressed like a superhero, hunting, and more.

Trump teased the announcement with a post of himself dressed as a superhero on Thursday.

“AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. Thank you!” Trump’s post read. The post featured Trump with laser beams for eyes standing in front of Trump Tower with a “T” on his chest. (RELATED: ‘America Needs A Superhero’: Trump Teases Mysterious ‘Major Announcement’ For Thursday)

The announcement comes one month after Trump announced his presidential run.

“Our country needs a truly great leader, and we need a truly great leader now. We need a leader that wrote ‘The Art of the Deal.’ We need a leader that can bring back our jobs, can bring back our manufacturing, can bring back our military, take care of our vets. Our vets have been abandoned,” Trump said in his announcement speech at Mar-a-Lago.