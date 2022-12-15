Trump Promises To Ban Federal Gov. From Impeding On Freedom Of Speech

Former President Donald Trump promised Thursday that one of his first pieces of legislation if re-elected would be banning the federal government from censoring the “lawful speech of American citizens.”

“Within hours of my inauguration, I will sign an executive order banning any federal department or agency from colluding with any organization, business, or person, to censor, limit, categorize, or impede the lawful speech of American citizens,” Trump said in a video shared with the New York Post.

Trump made the remarks in a broader policy proposal on free speech, saying the “Twitter Files” revealed “that a sinister group of Deep State bureaucrats, Silicon Valley tyrants, left-wing activists, and depraved corporate news media have been conspiring to manipulate and silence the American People.”

It is the first policy pitch he has made since announcing his official presidential run exactly one month ago. (RELATED: Trump Announces Digital Trading Cards)

He continued that he would ban the federal government from funding organizations that support cracking down on “misinformation” and “disinformation.”

“I will begin the process of identifying and firing every federal bureaucrat who has engaged in domestic censorship — directly or indirectly — whether they are the Democrats, Republicans, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, the FBI, the DOJ, no matter who they are,” Trump added.

He also proposed a “seven-year cooling off period” for “any employee of the FBI, CIA, NSA, DNI, DHS, or DOD” before they take a job at a company handling “vast quantities of U.S. user data,” and urged House Republicans to send preservation letters to the Biden administration, the Biden campaign, and Big Tech companies to forbid destructing evidence of censorship.