Trump To Meet With Orthodox Jewish Group Following Dinner With Fuentes And Ye

Former President Donald Trump plans to meet with an Orthodox Jewish educational group in Miami on Friday.

The former president will speak before the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah – National Society for Hebrew Day Schools at his club, National Doral, a source told Politico. The event brings leaders, educators, and Jewish social workers together to promote Jewish private day school and Torah-based religious education, according to Politico.

Trump to meet with Orthodox Jewish group on heels of Fuentes, Ye dinner https://t.co/5muKOqZQwA via @politico — David Mark (@DavidMarkDC) December 15, 2022

In a November appearance on the podcast “Honestly with Bari Weiss,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Trump for hosting Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) for a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago over the Thanksgiving holiday. Trump denied knowing Fuentes and did not address the anti-semitic comments Ye made in the weeks leading up to the meeting. (RELATED: Milo Yiannopoulos Says He Arranged Fuentes, Trump Dinner To Make ‘Trump’s Life Miserable’)

“He has been a tremendous supporter of Israel, and I’m unabashedly appreciative of what he did for Israel,” Netanyahu said. “He did great things for Israel in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital … He moved the American embassy there. He recognized our sovereignty on the Golan Heights, from which we were attacked for years by Syria. He got out of this dangerous Iran deal, and I appreciate all that it doesn’t take away from … So I think he made a mistake. I hope it’s not repeated.”