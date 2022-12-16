Best Supplements for Focus and Concentration 2023

Do you ever find yourself struggling to concentrate? Is your mental performance not as good as you would like it to be? Well, luckily for you, there is an answer. Nootropic supplements. This article will take a look at the best supplements for focus and concentration, helping you to make the best decision for your needs.

What is Healthy Brain Function?

Brain health is described by the World Health Organisation as:

“the state of brain functioning across cognitive, sensory, social-emotional, behavioural and motor domains, allowing a person to realize their full potential over the life course, irrespective of the presence or absence of disorders.” [1]

Basically, it is a state of being where you are able to think clearly, without having your thoughts affected by other factors.

Ideally, you want to be able to feel relaxed and free from stress while also being able to focus and concentrate on tasks.

As we age, cognitive decline becomes a real possibility, which can affect healthy brain function. Luckily, there are a number of lifestyle changes you can make to improve brain health and reduce your risk of suffering.

Is it Possible to Improve Cognitive Performance?

Yes, it is certainly possible to improve your cognitive performance. It can be done through specific training, games and puzzles, dietary changes, and lifestyle changes such as improved sleep and reduced stress. It can also be done via supplementation.

Cognitive Training

A study in 2018 found that performing brain training tasks helped to increase cognitive function in healthy subjects [2]. Tasks were performed over a 3-week period, and there was an increase in motor speed and attention.

A 2015 study found that performing active cognitive training helped to increase cognition when compared to traditional cognitive tests such as crosswords [3]. Though the crossword group did also see minor increases in cognition.

Dietary Changes

Eating foods that are high in nutrients has been shown to increase cognition. Studies have shown that a healthy diet can help to slow down cognitive decline in elderly people [4]. But people of all ages can see improvements in brain health and cognitive performance when their diet is optimised.

Lifestyle Changes

Regular exercise, better sleep, and reduced stress can all help to support healthy cognitive function. A 2007 study found that sleep deprivation can negatively affect cognitive function, demonstrating that better sleep can lead to a reduction in cognitive decline [5].

Exercise has been found to improve cognitive function by improving your well-being and psychological state, allowing you to think clearer and focus better [6].

Supplement Routine

Yes, it is absolutely possible to improve your mental performance with the use of certain supplements.

In the following reviews, we will identify which supplements can improve focus and concentration, lower stress and anxiety, and help you to improve your brain power and increase your mental energy levels.

Can Supplements Boost Cognitive Function and Brain Health?

Studieshave repeatedly shown that nootropic supplements can help to improve and support brain health [7]. The challenge is finding the correct dosage and increasing the number of research studies dedicated to individual supplements.

Supplements can help provide brain health benefits in a number of ways:

Increasing blood flow to the brain

Reducing anxiety

Boosting mood

Increasing focus andconcentration

Reducing mental fatigue

We know that certain nootropics can boost mental performance, enhance memory, and improve the brain’s ability to function. Now we can take a look at five of the best nootropic supplements for focus and concentration.

5 Best Supplements for Focus and Concentration

In this section, we will take an in-depth look at five of the best supplements for focus and concentration. We will briefly explore their ingredients, what we like, what we don’t like, and what cognitive health benefits they provide.

Supplement #1 Hunter Focus

HunterFocus is anootropic supplement brought to you as part of the Hunter range (Hunter Test, Hunter Burn, Hunter Focus). The supplement range is known for using clinically dosed ingredients that are of the highest quality.

Hunter Focus at a Glance

There are 20 clinically proven ingredients in the Hunter Focus formula. It is rich in b vitamins but also contains a number of well-chosen herbal ingredients such as Spanish sage, Rhodiola Rosea extract, and maritime pine bark extract.

The serving size is six capsules per day, and there are 30 servings per pack. Hunter Focus contains a small amount of caffeine, so it can be considered a stimulatory supplement.

Hunter Focus Ingredients

The Hunter Focus formula contains three b vitamins (b6, b9, and b12) alongside vitamins K, D3, and K2. It also contains the amino acids acetyl-l-carnitine and l-tyrosine.

L-carnitine has been shown to increase verbal memory (your ability to recall information that has been verbally communicated to you) [7]. It can also help to reduce fatigue, which can affect mental performance as well as focus and concentration [8].

L-Tyrosine is a great dietary supplement ingredient as it can help to reduce stress and anxiety [9] while also improving sleep quality [10]. This means that you are able to think clearly and improve your focus and concentration without being distracted.

L-Theanine is another amino acid and one that is perfect for improving focus and concentration. It can lower blood pressure, reduce the perception of stress [11], and help to improve sleep quality.

Hunter Focus also contains citicoline, which can reduce anxiety and may prevent loss of cognition in elderly people. Ginkgobiloba is there to reduce stress and anxiety, lower blood pressure, and increase blood flow to the brain cells [12].

Spanish sage extract is included because it is well-known for improving memory and recall. Studies on young, healthy volunteers have found that Spanish sage can improve memory and increase brain function [13].

The formula contains lion’s mane mushroom, which can help reduce irritation and anxiety, leading to an increase in focus and concentration [14]. There is maritime pine bark that can help to increase mental energy, decrease mental fatigue, and improve cognitive functions [15].

Bacopa monnieri is a herb that has been shown to reduce irritation, improve memory, boost mental clarity, and increase mental energy levels. It also appears to be able to help people with depression feel joy [16].

Rhodiola Rosea is another excellent ingredient in Hunter Focus. It has been shown to improve mental health, boost memory, and reduce brain fog [17]. There is also 100 mg of phosphatidylserine, which can help lower stress and fatigue while simultaneously increasing focus and concentration [18].

Ashwagandha has been added for its anti-stress and anti-anxiety abilities. Ashwagandha is a highly popular dietary supplement because it is so effective at lowering stress, which is a mild cognitive impairment.

Hunter Focus does contain a small amount of caffeine, just 100 mg, though, so less than a regular-sized cup of coffee. This is a smart choice, as caffeine’s nootropic benefits are found at low doses.

The final ingredient in Hunter Focus is Panax ginseng. It can lower stress, improve sleep, boost focus and concentration,and improve mental clarity [ 19 ] .

Hunter Focus Review

What’s great about Hunter Focus is the fact that it uses clinically proven and clinically-dosed ingredients. There is no fluff in the formula, just effective supplement ingredients that can improve focus, increase mental clarity, and help improve overall brain function.

Check Hunter Focus Deals

Supplement #2 Elm & Rye Nootropic Supplement

Elm & Rye have a really interesting nootropic that is sold in capsules but also as gummies, making the sometimes laborious task of swallowing pills into something you might actually enjoy!

There are a number of ingredients found in Elm & Rye Nootropic that are not present in Hunter Focus, making for an interesting comparison between the two. Both supplements can improve mental focus and working memory and help to lower high blood pressure.

They are also natural supplements that can improve mental capacity in healthy adults. Let’s take a closer look.

Elm & rye nootropic supplement at a glance

There are a lot of things to like about this supplement, but one criticism needs to be addressed. Elm & Rye use a proprietary blend. This means that the dosages of their ingredients (apart from various b vitamins) are completely hidden.

Without the dosage information, it is hard to say whether each ingredient is properly dosed or not even if they do have some of the better nootropic ingredients. We have to put faith in Elm & Rye, which is a reputable company. Still, it is annoying and something that dietary supplements such as this should avoid in the future.

Elm & rye nootropic supplement ingredients

The only ingredients we have dosage information for are: B vitamins (3, 6, and 12). Every other ingredient is packed into a proprietary blend. These ingredients are gamma-aminobutyric acid, bacopa monnieri, alpha-gpc, l-theanine, phosphatidylserine, l-tyrosine, and huperzine-A.

We have already looked at bacopa monnieri, l-theanine, l-tyrosine, and phosphatidylserine, so will instead focus on gamma-aminobutyric acid, alpha-gpc, and huperzine-A.

Gamma-aminobutyric acid, better known as GABA, is an amino acid that has been shown to reduce stress and improve focus [20]. It may also be able to improve your sleep and prevent insomnia.

Alpha-Gpc isa great source of choline and can help to prevent cognitive impairment and potentially Alzheimer’s disease. It may also protect brain cells, improve focus, and increase mental vitality. It appears to have many cognitive benefits and is a common focus supplement ingredient.

Huperzine-A is similar to Alpha-Gpc in that it helps to increase choline levels, this time by inhibiting an enzyme that can lower them. It is a common concentration supplement ingredient and has been shown to improve cognition and lead to better focus.

elm & rye nootropic supplement review

There are a lot of quality ingredients in Elm & Rye’s Nootropic. You have to respect the number of research studies that have influenced their formula. Sadly, apart from the B vitamins in the formula, we have no idea how much of each ingredient is present. If they can change this, it will be an incredible focus supplement.

Supplement #3 Bulk Powders Complete Nootropic

Bulk Powders have a reputation for high-quality supplements at reasonable prices, and their nootropic is no different. It is packed full of well-dosed ingredients that can help target the central nervous system, help you to get enough sleep, and improve your cognition.

Bulk powders complete nootropic at a glance

There are 17 ingredients in the Bulk Powders Complete Nootropic formula. You have vitamin B but no other vitamins. There is the amino acid L-carnitine, alongside the amino acids l-theanine, l-tyrosine, and a number of other ingredients.

Unlike most nootropics, the formula contains 200 mg of caffeine, making it medium-to-high in terms of stimulation of the nervous system.

Bulk powders complete nootropic ingredients

The main ingredient in this nootropic is Ginkgo Biloba, with 6000 mg per serving. It has been shown in a randomized controlled trial to prevent declining cognition in older people, but its effects on young people are less established.

There is ashwagandha, which is great for improving sleep and relaxing you. Then there are the b vitamins (not including folic acid) that are ubiquitous in nootropics. There is also Panax ginseng which is another popular nootropic ingredient.

Bulk powders complete nootropic review

This is a really good supplement from Bulk Powders, and it has a similar ingredient profile to Hunter Focus. It’s a great price, uses clever ingredients, and (most importantly) should lead to an improvement in your cognition. Just be aware that it contains 200 mg of caffeine, which you may find a little high.

Supplement #4 Form Nutrition Boost Advanced Nootropic Complex

Not everyone wants a nootropic to contain hundreds of ingredients. Some people prefer simplicity. Form Nutrition Boost Advanced Nootropic Complex has only six ingredients, and all of them are well chosen.

Form Nutrition Boost Advanced Nootropic Complex at a glance

There are just six ingredients in the formula. You have the b vitamins, CDP-Choline, l-theanine, caffeine anhydrous, and an ingredient that is rarely seen these days: Dimocarpus Longan, also known as Euphoria fruit.

Form Nutrition Boost Advanced Nootropic Complex ingredients

We’ve looked at all of the other ingredients earlier in this article, but it might be an idea to take a quick look at Dimocarpus longan, which we haven’t looked at yet.

That being said, there isn’t much research on longan and its effect on cognition. Just a couple of rat studies that found that it can boost memory slightly. It may work as a neuroprotective, but despite its name, there isn’t much evidence that it can improve your mood.

Still, the other ingredients in this formula are proven to help boost your cognition, so it’s a decent overall supplement.

Form Nutrition Boost Advanced Nootropic Complex review

There is a lot to like about Form Nutrition Boost Advanced Nootropic Complex (despite the name). Ultimately, it doesn’t do enough to compete with the previous three nootropics, but it is a solid entry on this list.

Supplement #5 The Nue Co Nootro Focus

Nootro Focus is similar to Form Nutrition in that it uses a stripped-back ingredients list. It’s a little pricey, considering the other supplements on this list have so much more to offer, but it is still an effective nootropic.

The Nue Co Nootro Focus at a glance

There are only six ingredients found in Nootro Focus, and there are no vitamins or minerals in the formula. Each ingredient is picked for a reason, and there are no fillers.

The Nue Co Nootro Focusingredients

The six ingredients found in Nootro Focus are lion’s mane mushroom, citicoline, bacopa monnieri, l-theanine, ginkgo biloba, and rhodiola rosea. All of these ingredients have been looked at previously.

As you can see, Nootro Focus mostly works by increasing choline levels and relaxing you, helping you to think clearly without being distracted.

The Nue Co Nootro Focus review

The only thing holding this supplement back from competing with the top three is the value for money. It has quite a low number of ingredients, and yet it is also one of the most expensive nootropics on this list.

Final Thoughts on Best Nootropic Supplement

There are five excellent supplements on this list, but Hunter Focus is by far our favourite. It is packed full of well-dosed ingredients, offers a completely transparent nutrition label, and is sold at a price that is great value for money.

We also really like Elm & Rye’s offering, which has a very clever formula despite the lack of dosage information. Bulk’s supplement is not quite as good as the previous two, but at the price point they are selling it, it is an absolute steal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Caffeine a nootropic?

Caffeine is rarely considered a nootropic, and there are many people who will argue that it isn’t. However, the definition of a nootropic is something that can improve your memory or cognition, and caffeine can do that.

What are nootropics good for?

Nootropics can improve mental clarity, help to prevent mild cognitive impairment, increase mental alertness, lead to healthy nerve function, and increase focus and concentration. They can also help to reduce stress, boost mood, and help to relax you.

What are the side effects of nootropics?

There are hundreds of ingredients that fall under the umbrella of nootropics, so listing what side effects you can get from them is a little like listing the side effects from food. The vast majority of nootropics will have zero side effects.

Do Omega 3 Fatty Acids work like a nootropic?

Many people believe that omega 3 fatty acids [21] found in fatty fish can help to boost your mood and perhaps even your cognition. There is even an argument that omega 3 fatty acids in fish oil may be as effective as a prescription drug when it comes to depression. Eicosapentaenoic acid in its bioavailable form is a known cognitive enhancer.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products listed in this article are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.