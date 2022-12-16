Republican State Rep-Elect Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Medication From Nursing Home He Runs

Police arrested Republican Georgia State Rep.-Elect Daniel Rampey Thursday for allegedly breaking into and stealing medications from a Winder, Georgia, assisted living facility he manages, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was informed of “suspicious activity involving missing medications” and got footage of Rampey taking items from the Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center on multiple occasions, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith announced, the Athens Banner-Herald reported. Authorities reportedly arrested Rampey as he left an unoccupied unit at the facility and charged him with unauthorized distribution or possession of a controlled substance, burglary and exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons and residents, according to Fox 5.

Smith said the burglarized residence was separate from the main assisted living complex and the stolen drugs involved prescription narcotics, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. (RELATED: ‘It Wasn’t Me’: Homeowner Allegedly Defending Himself From Burglar Fatally Shot By Cops In Graphic Video)

Rampey won his Republican primary and ran unopposed in his State House general election this year, Fox 5 reported. He has previously been the Assisted Living Association of Georgia board’s president, a Barrow County Board of Education member and the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce chair, according to his website.

Rampey and his family have owned a local state-certified personal care home and independent living facility chain since 1983, his website says.

Rampey’s campaign and a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office representative did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

