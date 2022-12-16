Denver Mayor Declares Emergency Over The Arrival Of Less Than 1,000 Illegal Immigrants

The mayor of Denver, Colorado, declared a state of emergency Thursday over the arrival of roughly 900 illegal immigrants.

Democratic Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says his city is “under severe pressure” with a limited capacity to shelter and support the illegal immigrants, according to a press release from the mayor’s office. There are 404 illegal immigrants in the city’s emergency shelters, 75 others in area homeless shelters and another 247 that arrived since Monday. (RELATED: Border Patrol Agents Confronted Mayorkas In El Paso. Here’s What Was Said)

“The declaration is another tool in the toolbox to help serve the increasing number of migrants arriving in Denver, particularly as winter weather sets in,” Hancock said in a statement of the declaration.

The City and County of Denver have spent more than $800,000 to shelter the illegal immigrants, according to the press release. Hancock expects that number to increase as more illegal immigrants arrive.

The city has received approximately 300 illegal immigrants in the past week and around 600 since Dec. 2, according to the mayor’s office. Many of the recent arrivals to Denver have come from El Paso, Texas, which is experiencing roughly 2,000 illegal migrant encounters per day.

Federal authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border encountered a record of more than 2.3 million migrants in fiscal year 2022. That number is only expected to increase with the expected end of Title 42, a public health order used to expel certain illegal immigrants, on Dec. 21.

“Believe it or not, getting rid of title 42 is going to make it even worse,” former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott recently told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.