‘Fox And Friends’ Hosts Stunned By Musk’s Suspension Of Several Accounts

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” were stunned Friday morning by Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s suspension of several accounts that allegedly posted information leading to the billionaire’s live location.

Musk nuked the accounts of CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, The New York Times’ Ryan Mac and independent journalist Aaron Rupar. Musk accused the reporters of violating Twitter’s rules against doxxing.

“Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not,” Musk tweeted. “They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service.” (RELATED: Musk, AOC Go At It Over Twitter Bans)

Harwell admitted to posting links to the ElonJet account, which was suspended for allegedly tweeting the location of Musk’s private jet, but denied doxxing the Twitter CEO. The others have issued statements criticizing the suspensions.

The “Fox & Friends” panel said Musk needs to provide more information as to why the accounts were suspended.

“Now, as you all know, Musk has described himself as a free speech absolutist,” reporter Kevin Corke said. “But when it comes to doxxing, there’s obviously a line that you can cross and apparently this group of journalists either directly or indirectly crossed that line and so they are suspended, at least for the time being.”

Kilmeade then noted that it’s unclear exactly why the accounts were suspended, since users can no longer see the suspended accounts’ previous posts. He assumed, however, that the users were posting Musk’s location information.

Corker then chimed in and reiterated that the panel was assuming the journalists were “either retweeting or directing their followers to tweet the information” from ElonJet, an account that tracked the location of Musk’s plane.

“Hopefully we’ll get more information throughout the day,” Corke said.

“We do need more information,” co-host Steve Doocy added.