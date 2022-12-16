Police Arrest Three Gang Members 13 Months After Toddler Was Killed In Freeway Shooting

Three California gang members have been charged in the shooting death of a toddler who was inadvertently killed during a freeway shooting spree that took place 13 months earlier near Oakland.

Trevor Green, 22; Ivory Bivins, 24; and Johnny Jackson, 28, were charged with murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm Thursday in relation to the tragic death of 23-month old Jasper Wu, whose family was caught in the crosshairs of “rolling gun battle” last November, CBS News reported.

According to Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, Green and Bivins were shooting at a Nissan Altima occupied by Jackson and Keison Lee, members of a rival street gang in San Francisco, the outlet reported.

Lee, who was injured in the incident, went to the hospital where he admitted to having been shot on the freeway. The California Highway Patrol was able to recover the Altima and found it “riddled with bullet holes and a spent .45 caliber carriage casing,” O’Malley stated at the press conference, per CBS News. Lee was later killed in another shooting related to gang violence, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Congress Has Not Done Enough To Address Gang-Related Violence, NY Commission Says)

Wu was struck by a stray bullet in the head as his mother was driving with him and other relatives on their way to Fremont. He was rushed to Oakland Children’s Hospital but doctors were unable to save him, CBS reported at the time.

Carl Chan, a spokesman and translator for the Wu family, stated that the family was happy to get some resolution for their case, but that the charges brought back painful memories of their son’s death. “The one wish that they have: they wish that no family — no one — will go through what they have gone through,” Chan said according to CBS News.