Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Gave More Than $250 Million To Planned Parenthood

MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has made 21 donations to Planned Parenthood and its local chapters in 2022 through her charitable organization, Yield Giving, for a total of more than $253 million, according to Yield Giving’s website.

Individual donations to Planned Parenthood chapters ranged from $7.5 million to $50 million, and four of the 21 donations were for undisclosed amounts, according to Yield Giving. The organization made several grants to other abortion groups including NARAL and the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice.

Scott kept 25% of Amazon stock, worth about $35.6 billion, in her 2019 divorce with Jeff Bezos, making her one of the richest women in the world. She’s drawn headlines in the past for massive donations to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and various other charities. (RELATED: ‘Women Deserve Better’: Abortion Activists’ Claims About Miscarriage Put Women In Danger, Experts Say)

News — MacKenzie Scott’s long-awaited website about her philanthropic giving is finally here. She also has a new name for her charitable empire: Yield Giving.https://t.co/qqfJBI3Sfd pic.twitter.com/aNF7xeYR55 — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) December 15, 2022

Scott gave $15 million to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research group that’s affiliated with Planned Parenthood, along with $10 million to the pro-abortion Young Feminist Fund and gifts of similar sizes to various feminist groups.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade June 24, ending a 49-year precedent that had blocked most abortion restrictions throughout the first six months of pregnancy.

Scott could not be reached for comment.

