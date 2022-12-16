Liberal Media Is Straight Up Lying About Why Musk Nuked Some Of These Accounts

There’s no other way to put this gracefully, but, the liberal media is (surprise) lying about why Twitter CEO Elon Musk nuked several accounts Thursday night.

The accounts of Drew Harwell of The Washington Post and Ryan Mac of The New York Times, among others, were suspended Thursday night, with Musk alleging they doxxed him. The move came after Musk suspended an account that was tracking the location of his private jet. Musk claimed the users had doxxed his exact location in real-time.

“Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not,” Musk tweeted.

“They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service,” he wrote.

Musk alleged earlier in the week that a “crazy stalker ” followed a car carrying his son and “later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood.”

Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Musk immediately moved to suspend the Twitter account @ElonJet that was posting updates of his private jet’s location. Police said they have not received a report about the incident that Musk alleged, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Following the alleged incident, Twitter updated its guidelines Wednesday to prohibit individuals from sharing “live” information which is considered “real-time and/or same-day information where there is potential that the individual could still be at the named location.”

Several of the Twitter users nuked, however, appear to have violated that rule, according to Musk’s claims. But that didn’t stop corporate media from claiming Musk nuked them for simply reporting on him.

CNBC headlined their article as, “Twitter suspends journalists who have been covering Elon Musk and the company.” CNN headlined their reporting as, “Elon Musk bans several prominent journalists from Twitter, calling into question his commitment to free speech.”

In fact, CNN waited until the fourth paragraph to explain why the journalists were nuked. Prior to getting to the explanation, the article claimed the journalists were “abruptly permanently suspended” as if the decision was arbitrary or capricious and was because the journalists simply “aggressively” covered Musk. CNN also added that “none of the banned journalists appeared to have shared Musk’s precise real-time location.” But it appears some of the suspended journalists did share day-of information or directed users to places where they could find it.

The Associated Press (AP) followed suit, writing “Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk.”

The AP contacted one journalist, Steve Herman of Voice of America, who told the outlet he “assumes he was banned ‘because [he] was tweeting about other journalists being suspended for tweeting about accounts being booted that had linked to the Elon Jet feed.'” (RELATED: Elon Musk Crashed A Meeting Of Self-Obsessed Liberal Journalists And Straight Up Told Them They’re ‘Not Special’)

But a screenshot posted to Twitter appears to show that Herman allegedly tweeted a screenshot of Musk’s jet location while tagging the @ElonJet account along with a link to @ElonJet’s Mastodon account which apparently was continuing to post live updates of Musk’s jet.

Wonder if this did it pic.twitter.com/aRrKivwAiB — Zachrtw (@zachrtw) December 16, 2022

Feigning ignorance is one thing, but the AP seemingly slacking on their due diligence to try and verify or rule out any other possible reason for Herman’s suspension is on another level. As the smear campaign against Musk continues, it seems fitting corporate media would turn a blind eye to any piece of information that could vindicate Musk.

Meanwhile Harwell appeared to be suspended after tweeting about the @ElonJet account and including screenshots showing Mastodon’s tracking account.

“Twitter just suspended a competitor’s account (@joinmastodon) because it posted a link to its own website’s version of @ElonJet – public, legally acquired data that Twitter decided two days ago was against the rules. Loving the free speech,” a screenshot apparently by Harwell showed.

This was The Washington Post’s @drewharwell‘s post before he was suspended from Twitter, outlining how Twitter suspended the account of its competitor Mastodon earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Vc8QuwHXZE — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 16, 2022

Harwell also later admitted that he “posted links to publicly available, legally acquired data,” in regards to the jet tracker, which violates Twitter’s rules.

The Washington Post’s @drewharwell, who was suspended from Twitter tonight after reporting on Elon Musk, has just posted this on his Mastodon account, which is @drewharwell@mastodon.social. pic.twitter.com/696oV3Sovx — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 16, 2022

It appears Twitter has banned the accounts of Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) and Washington Post reporter @drewharwell. Unclear why, but this seems to be the final tweet from Harwell. pic.twitter.com/i8cblDuhDQ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 16, 2022

Keith Olbermann allegedly posted just prior to being banned that “EVERYBODY” should retweet Harwell’s post and then “recreate the tweet word for word with the link” and then also link to a piece by Aaron Rupar.

Here’s @keitholbermann‘s last tweet before he was suspended from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/znjxnGPW03 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 16, 2022

Again, Harwell allegedly included screenshots of Musk’s jet’s location and a link for the tracker, violating Twitter’s rules. No wonder Olbermann was then suspended.

While Musk should release more information about why the other accounts were nuked, it appears some violated Twitter’s rules. The same journalists who were mum when conservative journalists were getting suspended over their reporting of the Hunter Biden laptop story are now the same begging for special treatment when they violate stated rules.

Perhaps Musk’s Twitter takeover was exactly what was needed to teach those on the left a lesson.