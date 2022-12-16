Morocco Is Protesting Their World Cup Loss To France Over ‘Grotesque Refereeing’

I’m loving the pettiness here from Morocco.

Following their 2022 FIFA World Cup Semi-finals defeat that saw them bounced from the tournament, Morocco has filed an official protest to FIFA in reference to referee Cesar Ramos’ performance.

The Moroccans got dropped by the French, 2-0, to end a dream run for the African side — the first nation from the continent to ever make the last four of a World Cup. However, instead of celebrating their accomplishments, they’re choosing to not take the loss lightly by filing a protest for what they label as “grotesque refereeing.” Morocco is claiming that Ramos refused them “two obvious penalties” during the first half of the match.

The Moroccan FA said in a statement on their official website:

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation strongly protested the refereeing of the Moroccan national team match against the French national team, led by Cesar Ramos.”

Morocco launch an official complaint to FIFA about World Cup referee Cesar Ramos after their 2-0 defeat by France https://t.co/lxDhm49dNH — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 15, 2022

When it comes to the “two obvious penalties” that Morocco is referencing, I personally have no idea what the hell they’re talking about. Not only did they get dominated in clean sheet fashion by France, but they got away with a ton themselves, including kicking the shit out of Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann throughout the game — the referees didn’t say a damn thing. (RELATED: Portugal Fires Manager Fernando Santos After World Cup Drama With Cristiano Ronaldo)

To be quite frank, Morocco is ruining all of the good vibes that came from their dream run. At first, everybody was proud of them for accomplishing history and felt happy for them, but the pettiness is killing all of it. And by the way, with the pettiness, I absolutely love it. It might kill a lot of the joy around Morocco’s run, but man, am I entertained by it.

What can I say?

I love chaos.