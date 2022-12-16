New York Mets Continue Massive Spending Spree, Land Former All-Star Catcher Omar Narvaez

The New York Mets are loaded up with star talent, and now they’re loading up in depth.

Selected as an All-Star in 2021, catcher Omar Narvaez has signed with the New York Mets for one year, $8 million that features a player option for 2024 worth $7 million, according to the New York Post.

The move continues a massive spending spree for Mets owner Steve Cohen, who has spent over $400 million in deals this offseason. The signing also brings up questions surrounding New York’s catching situation.

Narvaez joins James McCann and Tomas Nido on the Mets depth chart, and it also features young sensation Francisco Alvarez, who is the top prospect in the ball club. Alvarez is expected to compete for playing time in the 2023 season, already making his debut late in 2022. Potentially, the Mets are using the move to bolster their depth as they could keep three of those catchers for the new season, and trading one to improve another position.

The Mets are signing Omar Narváez to a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. Narváez was an All-Star with the Brewers in 2021: https://t.co/BIpPixgNmG pic.twitter.com/PJc5gbzX1e — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 16, 2022

It’s sad to witness as an Atlanta Braves fan, but man, I can’t help but to admire what the New York Mets are doing.

Already being loaded up with talent, the Mets are now bulking up their depth, and they’re doing it in such a strategic way — at least from where I’m sitting. And I bet that they’ll load up the catching depth with the intention of trading one of them to increase the depth of another position. Or even better, they might pull off something where one of their catchers could be a part of a deal to land a big fish. They do have their top prospect Alvarez who could be valuable in such a scenario.

We’ll see, but Steve Cohen appears to be a brilliant businessman in the world of baseball. Not only does he have a big wallet, but he also has the potential to be a master strategist if he pulls off what I think he’s doing. (RELATED: New York Yankees Beef Up Starting Rotation After Signing Carlos Rodon For 6 Years, $162 Million)

It might not be in the best interests of my Braves, but I like what’s going on with the New York Mets right now. Like I said, I can’t help but to admire it. Steve Cohen is everything I want in an owner. Plus, I’ll be honest, I’ve always been a fan of the Mets brand. The ‘Metropolitans’ tag is solid with the blue and orange swag, and anything sports-wise is always going to be cool if it’s in New York City. Steve Cohen just makes it that much sexier now by spending big and master-strategizing to win a ring.

Appreciate this man, New York.