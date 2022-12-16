Vehicle Collides With Tree And Catches Fire, Killing All Four Inside: Police

A vehicle collided with a tree and erupted into flames just outside of Sacramento, California, late Wednesday, claiming the lives of all four men inside, authorities say.

Witnesses saw the car, a Mercedes, speeding along the East Roseville Parkway just after 9 p.m. before it veered out of the lane and onto the shoulder of the road, KCRA3 reported, citing the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Auburn division. The vehicle then collided with a tree and burst into flames, the outlet continued.

Friends, community members remember the four men killed in Granite Bay car crash https://t.co/FNvriFC7jW — kcranews (@kcranews) December 16, 2022



Neil Roszkowski, who lives near the collision site, said he heard “a very, very loud thud,” and went to the site of the crash, where he saw the car completely covered in flames, according to KCRA3.

“The flames were probably 25-35 feet high,” Roszkowski said, the outlet reported. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my entire life.”

Witness Trevor Santa Cruz ran to a nearby gym to get a fire extinguisher but, he told the outlet, it “still didn’t help.” He said the witness’ attempts to get the men out of the vehicle were unsuccessful because the flames were so extreme. (RELATED: Victim’s iPhone Alerts First Responders To Crash After Car Hits Tree, Killing 6)

“We were banging on the back of the trunk to see if anyone was moving in there. No one was moving, nothing,” he told KCRA3.

Three of the passengers were from nearby Granite Bay, according to the outlet. They have reportedly been identified as Patrick Gainer, 65; Paul Hammack, 53 and Karan Pannu, 45.

Jerry Cepel, 61, of Roseville, California, was identified as the driver, KCRA3 continued. All four men were friends, fathers and active members of the Granite Bay Golf Club.

“It’s very unexpected and very jarring for everyone, for anyone who lives here or knows of the people,” Amy Atkin told the outlet. “It’s very upsetting and our hearts go out to them.”

It remains unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, CBS News reported, citing police. The CHP is heading the investigation.