Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Tyler Lockett To Undergo Hand Surgery Putting His Season In Jeopardy

Tyler Lockett’s season with the Seattle Seahawks is in jeopardy after he broke his index finger Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter stated in a tweet Friday that it is “uncertain” if Lockett will see the field again this season due to the injury.

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll told reporters that WR Tyler Lockett broke his index finger during Thursday’s loss to the 49ers. It is uncertain whether Lockett will be able to play again this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2022

This is a tough break for the 7-7 Seahawks as they are fighting to clinch a postseason spot. Through 15 weeks of the regular season, Seattle is just one place back from the final spot in the NFC playoff picture, according to ESPN.

Lockett is Seattle’s go-to player offensively. He has great hands and is nifty and quick. He’s arguably the best player they have on the offensive end. This season, Lockett leads the Seahawks in receiving yards with almost 1,000 in total, and in touchdowns with eight, according to Pro Football Reference.

During a press conference on Friday, Seattle head coach, Pete Carrol, did not rule out Lockett potentially returning this year, despite it seeming like a long shot. “Very optimistic review this morning from the docs that he’s got a chance to get back quickly, and we’ll see if it can happen,” Carrol said. (RELATED: Broncos Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy Gets Smacked With Fine After Touching Official)

“Maybe (Lockett) can pull off something that would surprise us a little bit here, so we’ll see. And I know that’s what Tyler is wanting to do,” Carroll added.

Despite Carrol’s optimism, Lockett returning would shock me. How can you be the best version of yourself as a wide-receiver in the National Football League with a broken index finger? It seems very unlikely, if you ask me, that Lockett will comeback and be as effective as he normally is with a damaged hand.

Seattle, who has dropped four of their last five games, will face the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Jets, and the Los Angeles Rams to finish out their season. I’d imagine that they would need to win at least two of their remaining three games to clinch a playoff spot, but with Lockett being out, it could be very hard.

Defenses will key in on other Seahawks’ star players, such as receiver D.K. Metcalf and rookie running back Kenneth Walker, in their upcoming games. Losing Lockett will likely force the football into the hands of Metcalf and Walker. Lockett being out means there are less playmakers out on the field for Seattle and it makes me doubt their chances at making it to the playoffs this season.

This injury might be the final nail in the Seahawks’ postseason coffin.