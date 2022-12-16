Video Shows Police Chasing Down Burglar Suspects On Horseback

Police officers on horseback successfully chased down and arrested suspects who were allegedly involved in organized retail theft Dec. 9.

Authorities said three men, including 27-year-old Damon Hooker and 22-year-old Rodney Moultrie, allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of goods from two stores at Folsom Outlets, KCRA reported. The merchandise was reportedly recovered, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Folsom police released footage of the chase in which the men were arrested, according to a video posted to the Folsom Police Department’s Facebook.

“Get on the ground!” a police officer on horseback can be heard shouting. Shortly after, the same officer rounds a corner to see the suspect being handcuffed by another officer. “I told you not to run,” she told the suspect. (RELATED: Officer Rides Through NYC On Horseback To Catch Robbery Suspect)

“What,” the suspect asks.

“I told you not to run,” the officer repeated.

The suspects face charges of grand theft, organized retail theft, and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the police department.

Police have not yet identified or located the third suspect, KCRA reported.

“Folsom Police Department’s Mounted Unit regularly conducts holiday patrols in busy shopping centers to help deter theft,” the police said in the post. “The Folsom Police Department could not have successfully responded to this crime without the help of numerous citizens who pointed where the suspects had run and without the help of STAR, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, who spotted one of the suspects hiding in a nearby field.”