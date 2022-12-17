‘EDS’ Is The Newest Epidemic Ripping Through Liberals

Liberal journalists and politicians are suffering from intense Elon Derangement Syndrome (EDS) as Elon Musk becomes their top adversary.

Similar to Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), which caused former President Donald Trump to suffer years of baseless accusations and investigations (including two failed presidential impeachments), Musk is facing federal government probes and media hit pieces hoping to take him down.

EDS hit liberals hard after he purchased Twitter. Before his takeover, Twitter was plagued with progressive ideology and draconian moderation practices that hurt mainly conservatives. Liberal journalists relied on Twitter as one of their most effective tools for disseminating their perspectives. Their machine was now in the hands of Musk, who openly mocks the liberal agenda and has called for defeating the “woke mind virus.”

The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

When company ownership was transferred to Musk, the calls for federal investigations began, with Musk’s detractors citing an accusation familiar to conservatives: foreign interference. (RELATED: In Joe Biden’s Woke America, Enemies Exploit Our Achilles Heel)

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy published an open letter on Oct. 31 to the U.S. Treasury Department calling for an examination into the billionaire’s connection to Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. Murphy urged the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to explore “potential national security concerns” arising from the Saudi Prince committing $1.89 billion to help finance Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal.

“CFIUS must also review non-controlling investments in certain sensitive U.S. businesses, including companies that develop critical technologies and businesses that possess sensitive personal data on U.S. citizens,” demanded Murphy. “The purpose of these reviews is clear: to protect the national security interests of the United States and American citizens.”

“Federal and state government officials rely on Twitter to be a reliable medium to communicate vital information to the public,” said Murphy, adding that Musk’s purchase of the platform gave foreign governments like Saudi Arabia control over their ability to speak to Americans. “The possibility that a foreign power may now be able to influence the ability of the White House or a Governor to communicate with constituents must be thoroughly examined,” Murphy wrote.

MSNBC radio host and lawyer Dean Obeidallah responded to a Musk tweet Oct. 31, the same day as Murphy’s CFIUS review request, vowing to investigate Musk’s immigration paperwork for any lies or omissions that could get him deported.

“As a lawyer, I’m going to do research to see if @elonmusk in any way lied on his application for US citizenship. I’ll be making a FOIA request for his immigration application. If he lied anywhere on application we will move to strip him of US citizenship. Stay tuned,” Obeidallah tweeted.

As a lawyer Im going to do research to see if @elonmusk in any way lied on his application for US citizenship. I’ll be making a FOIA request for his immigration application. If he lied anywhere on application we will move to strip him of US citizenship. Stay tuned. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 31, 2022

On Nov. 9, President Joe Biden suggested Musk’s activities were “worth” being scrutinized by the federal government. Bloomberg reporter Jenny Leonard asked Biden if Musk threatened U.S. national security and whether the U.S. government should investigate Twitter’s deal with foreign governments. (RELATED: REPORT: American Car Company Contemplating Deal To Help China Reap US Tax Benefits)

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at,” Biden said. “Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I’m not suggesting that. I’m suggesting that it’s worth being looked at.”

On Nov. 10, someone with access to Twitter’s internal Slack communications showed a note to The Verge posted by an attorney on the company’s privacy team. In the message, the attorney claimed, “Elon has shown that his only priority with Twitter users is how to monetize them” and called for employees to become informers.

“I do not believe he cares about the human rights activists, the dissidents, our users in unmonetizable regions, and all the other users who have made Twitter the global town square you have all spent so long building and we all love,” the attorney said later adding that Twitter employees should become whistleblowers if they “feel uncomfortable about anything [they’re] being asked to do.”

The attacks against Musk escalated when a man allegedly used information from a Twitter account tracking Musk’s live location data to stalk a car carrying his son. The account was suspended from Twitter along and Musk warned he would continue to suspend accounts doxxing anyone’s live coordinates.

Several mainstream media reporters shared links to pages tracking Musk and were suspended. “They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service,” he tweeted, defending his decision.

While the platform has sidelined conservatives for years without condemnation from liberal journalists, the 24-hour suspension these journalists received was described as the “Thursday Night Massacre.”

Musk told Weiss that he bought the social media company because he was worried about the “future of civilization.”

“[B]irth rates are plummeting, the thought police are gaining power, and even having an opinion is enough to be shunned. We are trending in a bad direction,” Musk said. (RELATED: Are Lonely Wine Karens Ruining Our Country? Exit Poll Reveals The Depressing Truth)

He recently followed through with promises to release the “Twitter Files” related to censorship and other issues. Through Twitter threads, journalists Bari Weiss, Matt Taibbi, and Michael Shellenberger released internal documents, emails, and other private correspondence. These messages show how previous Twitter leadership acted in conjunction with national media, the Democratic party, and U.S. government agencies to silence the speech of American citizens.