Famed Iranian Actress Arrested Amid Continued Government Crackdowns

Iranian authorities arrested Taraneh Alidoosti Saturday after the movie star shared social media posts voicing support for ongoing nationwide protests.

In an Instagram post shared a week before her arrest, Alidoosti spotlighted the first public execution carried out by Iranian authorites in response to nationwide demonstrations, AP reported. “His name was Mohsen Shekari,” the 38-year-old movie star said. ‘Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity.’ (RELATED: REPORT: Iranian Fans Carrying Persian Flags Flag Banned From Entering World Cup Stadium)

Protests erupted across the Islamic Republic after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody after being detained by the nation’s morality police. The unrest sparked by her September 16 death boiled over into months-long demonstrations in Iran and has captured international attention.

In the state’s efforts to squelch opposition, the Iranian government staged a second public execution Monday, prompting further condemnation from world leaders. Nearly 500 people have been killed in demonstrations and at least 18,200 people detained, AP reported. Iran watchers can expect more executions, as the government issued its six death sentences in connection with recent protests, according to CNN.

Alidoosti, known for her role in the Oscar-winning film, “The Salesman,” is one of several celebrities to “been summoned by the judiciary body over publishing provocative content,” according to state media cited in AP. At least three posts shared by Alidoosti demonstrate solidarity with protestors, and her account has since been suspended.

The actress previously received a suspended five-month prison sentence in 2020 for a 2018 tweet criticizing police for assaulting a woman who removed her headscarf, the AP reported.