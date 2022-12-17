Indiana Jones 5 Doing Reshoots? Is It Going To Be A Disaster?

Rumor has it that the fifth installment of Indiana Jones, “Indiana Jones: The Dial of Destiny” is undergoing reshoots due to poor screenings.

Was there too much hype surrounding this highly anticipated movie for it to live up to expectations? Time will ultimately tell. Numerous interviews have noted the incredible age-reversing technology that was used to create throwback images of Harrison Ford in his younger years, but that may not be enough to captivate audiences.

John Williams, the composer for the film, fueled rumors that Indiana Jones 5 was seeing some troubled times while speaking in front of a live audience at Teatro alla Scala in Milan.

“Um there are three pieces from Indiana Jones 5,” Williams said. “I thought we would be finished with Indiana Jones after four you know Harrison Ford, you all know who Harrison Ford is.” he said.

“So we have just about completed the film, we have maybe another ending to shoot and to record maybe in a couple of weeks,” he said. (RELATED: Harrison Ford Set To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Williams’ announcement followed comments made by “Indiana Jones 5” director James Mangold, who took to Twitter to correct rumors about poor test screenings of his movie, in November.

A Twitter user stated there was a poor response to early screenings of the movie and was shocked to receive a response from Mangold.

“BasementDweller46 said that KK personally replaces Indiana Jones with a woman in the movie and test screening audiences HATE IT,” the fan said.

No but you’re wrong, BasementDweller46 said that KK personally replaces Indiana Jones with a woman in the movie and test screening audiences HATE IT https://t.co/3bQ7SqEbRV — Paolo (@WedgeDAntilles) November 11, 2022

Mangold was quick to squash the rumor. “Nope. Haven’t been any screenings at all,” he said. He added some strong words doubling down on his denial. “Well, Paulo, it’s up to you who you believe — an anonymous troll named “basement dweller” & “doomcock” or the actual director of the film,” Mangold said. “No one will ever replace Indiana Jones. Not in any script. Not in any cut. Never discussed, “he said.

Well, Paulo, it’s up to you who you believe — an anonymous troll named “basement dweller” & “doomcock” or the actual director of the film. No one will ever replace Indiana Jones. Not in any script. Not in any cut. Never discussed. — Mangold (@mang0ld) November 11, 2022

Fans will be able to experience the movie first-hand June 30, 2023.