DEROY MURDOCK: Twitter Files Reveal A Bitter Irony About The Democratic Party

Before the mid-term elections, Democrats chanted the word “democracy” more often than “and” or “the.” They called themselves democracy’s defenders and relentlessly claimed that if Republicans prevailed, Nov. 8 would be America’s final Election Day, ever.

“I’m worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections, voting in this country as we know it will be gone,” Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell moaned to MSNBC. “This is not only the most important election, but if we don’t get it right, it could be the last election.” (RELATED: JAMES PINKERTON: Red State Rising: DeSantis Takes On Big Health)

President Joe Biden accused “extreme MAGA Republicans” of harboring “appetites of autocracy.”

How bitterly ironic, then, that the Twitter Files unmask the Democrat Party as America’s biggest threat to democracy. The social-media giant’s internal records, recently released by new owner Elon Musk, are even worse than feared. Since at least 2016, pro-Democrat officials and their supporters at Twitter blindfolded, bound and gagged democracy, like a hostage in a Mob basement.

Consider this indictment of Democrat crimes against democracy.

Censorship: Twitter aggressively covered up the story of Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell. Twitter customers who promoted this tale of high-level corruption found this news unshared and their accounts sandbagged. The company also muted and concealed the Twitter posts of then-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, Fox News’ Dan Bongino and other conservatives.

Stanford Medical School’s Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya is among those whom Twitter blacklisted for being skeptical about COVID-19 lockdowns. The same Leftists who “trust science” despise the scientific method, which requires freedom to ask questions, debate openly and attempt to duplicate results. Today’s gagging of researchers and physicians is as anti-science as the 17th Century persecution of heliocentrist Galileo Galilei.

Attacks on the free press: Twitter rewarded the New York Post for breaking the Laptop from Hell story by padlocking for 15 days the account of America’s oldest daily newspaper, which Alexander Hamilton founded in 1801.

Election interference: Twitter’s assault on the Post was odiously timed. It began on Oct. 14, 2020, during widespread early voting and just 20 days before the Nov. 3 election. “The arbitrary blocking of the Post was a significant moment during a critical time in this election season,” stated News Corp, the owner of the paper and Fox News Channel.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was not so gentle.

“Who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?” Cruz asked Twitter’s then-CEO Jack Dorsey at a Senate hearing. Cruz called Twitter “a Democratic Super PAC.”

According to a Media Research Center poll, 9.4% of Biden voters would not have supported him had they known about his son’s high-flying, ethics-bending influence peddling. Without these 7.6 million Biden votes, Donald J. Trump would be president. But Team Twitter would have none of that. So, rather than place their collective thumb on the electoral scale, they plopped their left foot on it.

Abuse of Power: Most shocking, officials from FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence (which oversees the CIA) met repeatedly (in the FBI’s case, weekly) with Twitter executives, to entomb Hunter’s story. This transformed Twitter’s despicable private-sector behavior into an illegal, secret-police-like abuse of government power and a brass-knuckled mugging of the First Amendment.

Government lies: Federal authorities, elected and otherwise, ridiculed Hunter’s laptop as “a Russian disinformation operation.” So did 50 now thoroughly discredited former intelligence officers. As the election climaxed, these liars lied to the American people.

Suppression of evidence. Musk fired Twitter’s former deputy general counsel, James Baker, for possible “suppression of information important to the public dialogue” while “vetting” Twitter’s corporate records. Baker previously was FBI general counsel and helped orchestrate the fraudulent, three-year-long, anti-Trump Russiagate witch hunt.

Perjury: Dorsey and other Twitter executives told Congress under oath that they did not shadowban conservatives. But they did. This perjury should send them to prison.

Democrats loudly proclaimed themselves bulwarks against the GOP’s clear and present danger to democracy. Meanwhile, Democrat officials, candidates and their friends and donors at Twitter (whose contributions went 98.5% to Democrats in 2020 and 99.7% in 2022) perpetrated censorship, attacked the free press, corrupted an election, abused government power, lied to voters, suppressed evidence and committed perjury.

Republicans were not the culprits. They were the victims.

Musk concluded: “Twitter is both a social-media company and a crime scene.”

If Democrats had any shame, they would rebrand themselves as the Anti-Democrat Party.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor. Michael Malarkey contributed research to this opinion piece.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.