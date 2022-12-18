Argentina Defeats France To Win World Cup

Argentina defeated France in an exhilarating final Sunday to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina forward Lionel Messi scored on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute, and forward Angel Di Maria scored in the 36th minute to give Argentina a 2-0 lead in the first half. French forward Kylian Mbappe scored two goals (80′, 81′) within less than two minutes to draw level with Argentina and send it to extra time.

Messi would score his second goal of the game during the first half of extra time in minute 108 to give Argentina a 3-2 lead, before Mbappe completed his hat trick on a penalty kick in the second half of extra time (118′) to equalize once more.

MBAPPE ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😱 FRANCE TIES IT pic.twitter.com/qZLzNz3aow — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

Argentina would g on to win 4-2 on penalty kicks to secure their third FIFA World Cup, and first since 1986, according to ESPN.

Argentina are the first South American country to win the World Cup in 20 years 🇦🇷👏 pic.twitter.com/BPBXqxZ5NI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2022

Messi, 35, won his first World Cup after playing in his 25th and final World Cup match, according to ESPN. He was awarded the 2022 Golden Ball Award which is given to the best player in the tournament. It is the second time he has won the award after securing it in 2014, according to TSN. (RELATED: Argentina Fans Celebrate Lionel Messi By Singing Outside Of His Grandmother’s House).

Lionel Messi kissing the World Cup ❤️pic.twitter.com/pkH40q7Cmu — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 18, 2022

Mbappe, 23, won the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot after scoring eight goals in seven matches, including three in Sunday’s final, according to Sports Illustrated. He is the second Frenchman to score the most goals in the tournament. Messi scored seven goals over the course of the tournament to finish second behind Mbappe, the report continued.

In 5 World Cups, Messi has scored 13 goals in 25 matches, including 7 goals and 3 assists in the 2022 tournament, according to FOX Sports. Messi also surpassed former Italian defender Paolo Maldini for most minutes played at the FIFA World Cup.