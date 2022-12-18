Argentina Fangirl Celebrates Epic Win By Flashing The Entire Stadium

The Argentina men’s soccer team are FIFA World Cup champions after defeating France on Sunday.

Argentina held a steady 2-0 lead up until the 81st minute until 23-year-old forward sensation, Kylian Mbappe, pushed the match into extra time for France after scoring two goals in the clutch.

UNBELIEVABLE. Mbappe scores two goals in two minutes to level the score at 2-2 in the FIFA World Cup final. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/zPbICcqfSJ — Dimers.com (@DimersCom) December 18, 2022

As it would turn out, Argentina would go on to win in overtime during a penalty shootout 4-2 to secure their first World Cup title victory since 1986 despite Mbappe’s heroic efforts. Argentina dethroned the reigning champions, and it was easily one of the best games of the tournament, and perhaps of all-time.

Following Argentina’s victory in penalties, a blonde woman in the front row decided to flash her breasts to everybody in attendance.

Yes, really.

I’m not sure how I would feel if I was this woman’s father, but it was pretty crazy to see, nonetheless.

TITS OUT FOR THE BOYS pic.twitter.com/RCUvSnENle — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 18, 2022

If this lady flashing the boys is any indication of how Argentina fans are partying right now in Qatar, I’ll need to see more videos of the celebration. Seems like a chaotic, yet fun, scene over there.

I guess if there’s ever a time to flash everybody, it would be after winning the World Cup.