Dem Senator Dismisses Opposition To Immigration As A ‘Far-Right’ Concern

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio claimed that concerns about immigration only came from the “far right” during a Sunday appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I think my voters in Ohio are reasonable. We’re a slightly lean Republican state now,” Brown told host Chuck Todd. “I don’t hear much about immigration from voters, except for people on the far right that always want to gain political advantage by talking about it.” (RELATED: ‘Total Dishonesty’: Fox News Hosts Hammer Homeland Security Over Misreported Data Revealed By DCNF)

“When serious-minded people talk about it, they’re looking for something like Thom [Tillis] and Kyrsten [Sinema] were suggesting, and they’re also emphasizing the dreamer kids, the DACA kids, who are, as I said, essentially Americans except for the paperwork,” Brown continued.

WATCH:

Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina reportedly started work on compromise legislation that would legalize those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program while reinstating Title 42, a Trump-era program that expelled migrants that is set to expire Dec. 21 following a ruling by United States District Judge Emmet Sullivan.

United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in Fiscal Year 2022, with another 230,000 in October, the first month of the new fiscal year, according to official figures, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP, Fox News reported.

“Maybe with this new Republican House and Democratic Senate, we finally get serious about the immigration reform, instead of pointing fingers, saying disaster is about to happen,” Brown said. “I think the administration will figure it out short term. Instead of bashing on immigrants or appealing to new citizens, whatever, we’ve got to get serious about it.”

