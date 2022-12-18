Vatican Dismisses Pro-Life, Trump Supporting Priest From Clerical State For ‘Blasphemous Communications’

The Vatican has dismissed Fr. Frank Pavone from the clerical state for “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop,” with “no possibility of appeal,” according to Catholic News Agency (CNA).

“Father Pavone was given ample opportunity to defend himself in the canonical proceedings, and he was also given multiple opportunities to submit himself to the authority of his diocesan bishop,” a letter to U.S. bishops said, the report continued. “It was determined that Father Pavone had no reasonable justification for his actions.”

#BREAKING | Fr. Frank Pavone, well-known pro-life activist, has been dismissed from the clerical state for “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop,” CNA has learned. https://t.co/97bjSmchly — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) December 18, 2022

Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, informed U.S. bishops in a letter dated Dec. 13 that the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy issued the decision on Nov. 9, but Pavone told CNA on Saturday that he was not previously notified, the report continues. Pierre’s letter, which refers to Pavone as both “Mr. Pavone” and a “lay person,” does not specify Pavone’s actions that led to his laicization or name the bishop he disobeyed.

“How did CNA learn about this before I did?” Pavone asked in an email to CNA, the report continues. He added CNA’s report was “the very first communication that came to me about this.”

The blasphemy is that this holy priest is canceled while an evil president promotes the denial of truth & the murder of the unborn at every turn, Vatican officials promote immorality & denial of the deposit of faith & priests promote gender confusion devastating lives…evil https://t.co/ASzjW7IuAv — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) December 18, 2022

Pavone, 63, is an outspoken pro-life supporter and national director of Priests for Life. He also supported former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 by serving on two campaign advisory boards for Catholic and pro-life issues before the Vatican requested that he not have any formal titles with the President’s campaign, according to PriestsforLife.org. Canon Law states priests “are not to have an active part in political parties… unless, in the judgment of competent ecclesiastical authority, the protection of the rights of the Church or the promotion of the common good requires it.”

On his personal website, Pavone described how he has been reportedly treated by some members in the Church hierarchy. (REPORT: High-Ranking Catholic Archbishop Accused Of Using Charity Funds For Apartment Renovations).

“Instead of supporting and encouraging the pro-life work of the Church, some of these men try to obstruct and hinder it, and abuse their authority to try to intimidate priests and laity who make ending abortion the top priority of our lives” Pavone said on his website.

Hi friends… So in every profession, including the priesthood, if you defend the #unborn, you will be treated like them!

The only difference is that when we are “aborted,” we continue to speak, loud and clear. — Fr. Frank Pavone (@frfrankpavone) December 18, 2022

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Pavone reportedly once reportedly described then presidential nominee Joe Biden a “[expletive] loser” and that his supporters “can’t say a [expletive] thing in support of their loser candidate without using the word Trump,” CNA reported.

“These postings are not consistent with Catholic Church Teachings,” the diocese of Amarillo, where Pavone was incardinated in 2005 and remained until 2019, said in a statement, according to CNA. “Please disregard them and pray for Father Pavone.”

Despite his laicization, Pavone has still been saying masses including one he celebrated on Saturday, CNA reported.