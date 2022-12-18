‘A Lot To Overcome’: Daily Caller Editor Reacts To Trump 2024

A Daily Caller editor said Sunday that former President Donald Trump had “a lot to overcome” in his 2024 campaign to win back the White House.

“It is interesting to see these numbers. Trump has a lot to overcome here, he’s got headwinds now, and he is not doing himself favors when he announces a big announcement and the announcement is he is releasing digital trading cards that only enrich him, not the campaign, it wasn’t even for the campaign,” Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese told “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream about polling numbers showing 39% of people were hoping for Trump to run again, while 58% didn’t want to see Trump run. (RELATED: Twitter’s Safety Team Found Trump’s Final Tweets Did Not Violate Policy, But He Was Banned Anyway)

Trump announced the release of limited-edition digital trading cards Thursday, drawing criticism from some supporters over the announcement. The trading card release overshadowed Trump policy proposals on addressing reported censorship efforts by the federal government.

WATCH:

“What he did later on the same day was more meaningful, when he talks about trying to tackle the idea that the government is used to censor speech in the United States,” Coglianese said in discussing the proposals. “He actually made policy proclamations that were of tremendous value, I think, and were the kind of thing that would appeal someone to a candidate.”

Journalists Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss and Michael Shellenberger reported on the extent of how Twitter censored conservatives, including some actions reportedly taken at the behest of the FBI, in a series of releases initially posted on the social media site starting Dec. 2.

Twitter censored an October 2020 report by the New York Post about the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden, blocking the Post from accessing its account.

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of the email the New York Post reported on in October 2020. Over a year later, The New York Times, Washington Post and CBS News confirmed the laptop’s authenticity.

