11 People Seriously Injured On Turbulent Hawaiian Airlines Flight

Dozens of people were injured Sunday when a plane flying from Phoenix to Honolulu experienced major turbulence.

There were 288 passengers onboard Honolulu Airlines Flight 35 when the plane began to rock from the force of the turbulence, according to TMZ. The plane was just 30 minutes from landing when turbulence hurled the passengers up toward the ceiling, and hurled them around the cabin. Video footage circulating on social media shows the upper luggage compartments were crushed from the impact of bodies hitting them. A total of 36 people, including passengers and crew members, suffered injuries. 20 people were hospitalized, of whom 11 were listed in serious condition as of Sunday evening, according to TMZ.

The youngest victim is a 14-month-old baby, the outlet reported.

Video footage of the aftermath of the incident shows a number of passengers receiving medical treatment on the ground immediately after exiting the plane. Others were seen being loaded on to gurneys and transferred to medical facilities.

“Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care,” a representative from Honolulu Airlines said. “We are supporting all affected passengers & employees and are continuing to monitor the situation,” the representative added, according to TMZ.

Some of the most extensive injuries were described as bruises, lacerations, and head injuries. Some passengers reported losing consciousness, according to TMZ. The turbulence appears to have hit unexpectedly and without enough warning to ensure all passengers were buckled into their safety belts, TMZ noted. (RELATED: Two-Time Olympic Champion David Rudisha Survives Plane Crash While Returning Home From Competition)

“We are also very happy and we feel fortunate that there were not any deaths or other critical injuries. And we’re also very hopeful that all will recover and make a full recovery,” Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said, according to The Associated Press.