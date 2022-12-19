Thousands Of Argentines Go Ballistic After Lifting Husky Fan Up To Celebrate FIFA World Cup Glory

I’m willing to bet Argentina is still partying.

Argentina and France squared off Dec. 18 in what is being labeled as the greatest FIFA World Cup Final ever played, with the former getting the intense 3-3 (4-2 PK) win to land the solid gold trophy.

When Argentina won, citizens back home in the South American nation partied their absolute asses off, filling the streets for miles and shooting off fireworks. An Argentine beaut even took out her breasts for the boys — though that last part happened in Qatar. But still, it’s so epic that it had to be mentioned.

And then you have this, which is its own legendary tale in all of Argentina’s World Cup celebrations:

I absolutely love this.

In most scenarios like this, most people would be making fun of the fat guy, but not this one. Instead, all of Argentina embraced this man and even cheered him on. The best part is how ballistic everybody went when he finally made it to the top. Talk about a cool moment in the middle of all of the World Cup celebration chaos. (RELATED: Argentina Goalie Emi Martinez Motions ‘Suck It’ To Booing French Fans With The Golden Glove Trophy After Winning It)

It’s been over 24 hours now since Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and I’m willing to bet that the entire country is still partying. I wouldn’t be surprised if they pulled a Saudi Arabia and just let everybody have off work. How the hell do you work under circumstances like this anyways?

It’s just too glorious.

Not a single hour slept in this video. And rightfully so. pic.twitter.com/6icEWT6ALe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 19, 2022

I can’t help but to be happy for Argentina. Hell, I wish I was down there partying with them. What an amazing time it has to be in that nation right now. And oh man, how bad I want this for the United States of America.

Hey, a man can dream.